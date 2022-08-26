SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO