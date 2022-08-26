ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Man shot while walking home, victim tells police

SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
