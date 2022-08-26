Read full article on original website
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
Captive migrants struck by pickup truck after escape from South Side motel, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four migrants were held against their will in a hotel room on the South Side before being chased down by someone in a pickup truck. Two of them were struck and injured, San Antonio police said. The incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700...
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
SAPD searching for driver who shot at car during road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a car who shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week. The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, near downtown. A Crime...
Police looking for teen who shot woman in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to Evers Road on Tuesday where a woman was shot while sitting her car. Leon Valley Police said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. They were told a woman was shot in the neck and thumb at point blank range while sitting in her vehicle.
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students
SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested. Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
San Antonio police searching for man accused of shooting out store windows to help robber escape
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for helping a friend escape from a robbery. On August 14, an unknown suspect came into the 7-Eleven located at 2607 Buena Vista, attempting to steal a beer. The...
Man dies on way to the hospital after shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot on the city's west side died on the way to the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Monday afternoon on Morales and 26th Street. Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was shot twice...
Gunman breaks into apartment, calls man a ‘thief’ before shooting him
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Police in Leon Valley are investigating a shooting that involved a gunman forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. The shooting happened right before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Evers Road. Police say the gunman kicked down the door of the...
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
Firefighters needed to cut apartment gate to get gunshot victim to hospital, but he didn't survive
SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw. It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was...
