Man arrested for robbery, battery resulting in great bodily injury

Victim reportedly struck with unknown object, robbed in Atascadero

– Today at approximately 1:22 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was notified by Twin Cities Community Hospital of a patient in their care with substantial injuries who stated he was assaulted in the City of Atascadero. Officers responded to the hospital and obtained a statement from the victim, who stated that an unknown suspect approached him while he was seated on a bench at Stadium Park and struck him with an unknown object, causing great bodily harm. The victim also reported that the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and other personal items before fleeing the scene. The victim was able to provide a physical description of the suspect and the clothing the suspect was wearing.

Officers noted that the description of the suspect and the suspect’s clothing matched that of Garrett Michael Dollens (31, a resident of San Luis Obispo), whom APD officers had contacted earlier. APD Investigators determined Dollens was staying at a residence in the 5300 block of El Camino Real and contacted him as he was leaving the residence by vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located the stolen cell phone belonging to the victim. Investigators responded back to the residence where Dollens was staying and located additional items belonging to the victim.

After interviewing the victim and Dollens, and examining all evidence collected, investigators determined that Dollens stole property from the victim by the use of force which resulted in great bodily injury. Dollens was arrested for violations of robbery and battery resulting in great bodily injury and was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

APD Investigators are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051.