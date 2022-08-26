ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke returning to campaign trail in Texas after bacterial infection

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, an underdog trying to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Gregg Abbott, will return to the campaign trail on Friday after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection three days ago. The former El Paso Congressman is hosting an event at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall as...
GOP candidate Cory Mills, vying for open Florida House seat, says his community hurting due to inflation

Republican congressional candidate Cory Mills spent a decade overseas in both military and diplomatic capacities, but told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he is running for office because he believes his community in Central Florida needs someone on the local level to push back against government overreach and inflationary economics.
Family Confirms 27-Year-Old Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dies by Suicide

A Wisconsin news personality has died by suicide. Neena Pacholke encouraged viewers to “wake up” with a smile on weekday mornings. Pacholke started as a reporter for ABC affiliate WAOW in 2017, and was promoted to morning news anchor in 2019. Neena Pacholke is survived by her parents, sister, and fiance. Her family has confirmed she died by suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

