Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Beto O’Rourke returning to campaign trail in Texas after bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, an underdog trying to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Gregg Abbott, will return to the campaign trail on Friday after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection three days ago. The former El Paso Congressman is hosting an event at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall as...
foxwilmington.com
GOP candidate Cory Mills, vying for open Florida House seat, says his community hurting due to inflation
Republican congressional candidate Cory Mills spent a decade overseas in both military and diplomatic capacities, but told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he is running for office because he believes his community in Central Florida needs someone on the local level to push back against government overreach and inflationary economics.
foxwilmington.com
Mississippi Governor Declares State of Emergency as Residents Live Without Reliable Water Supply
Due to rain and floods, the Pearl River reached unsafe levels on Monday, leaving the Mississippi’s capital and most populous city without a dependable water supply, according to officials. In response to the failing water system in Jackson, Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement declaring a State of...
foxwilmington.com
Family Confirms 27-Year-Old Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dies by Suicide
A Wisconsin news personality has died by suicide. Neena Pacholke encouraged viewers to “wake up” with a smile on weekday mornings. Pacholke started as a reporter for ABC affiliate WAOW in 2017, and was promoted to morning news anchor in 2019. Neena Pacholke is survived by her parents, sister, and fiance. Her family has confirmed she died by suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
foxwilmington.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
foxwilmington.com
What are whippets? Here’s what to know about the ban in New York and the danger to kids
Stores in New York are now enforcing an age restriction on the sale of refillable whipped cream canisters due to the dangers these pose as a potential recreational drug known as whippets. New York Senate Bill S.2819A passed the assembly last year, in June 2021. It’s meant to prohibit the...
KIDS・
Comments / 1