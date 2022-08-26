It didn’t take long for the Targaryen line to start turning on each other. Still, it does feel as though House of the Dragon made it clear with the premiere episode that the clan had already been suffering from infighting and a desire of each individual in power to ascend to the throne. Sadly, Prince Daemon already feels like the type who would gladly cut the legs out from beneath anyone, including his kin, who denied him what he felt was rightfully his. It stands to reason that had his nephew, Baelon, survived that he would have found a way to take the throne from the rightful heir at some point and make sure that his rule would no longer be challenged. Maybe it’s painting Daemon in a lousy light prematurely, but he does appear to be the kind of person who would gladly take the opportunity if it were to be presented. That’s highly unfortunate since his brother, the king, doesn’t appear to be the strong and confident man that he needs to be, especially in the face of having to find a new wife and make sure that his kingdom doesn’t come crashing down.

