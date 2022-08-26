Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber singles to center field. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep right field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Alec Bohm reaches on error. Rhys Hoskins to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Fielding error by Geraldo Perdomo. Throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alec Bohm to second. Rhys Hoskins out at home. Jean Segura walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Alec Bohm to third. Matt Vierling reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jean Segura out at second.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO