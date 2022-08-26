Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranked as hardest working state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- Our state is full of hard workers, and that has been reinforced by WalletHub's latest study. The Personal Finance Website has ranked it's hardest working top states, and North Dakota ranks number one. The study was done across ten key metrics, including average work-week hours to share...
wdayradionow.com
State Representative Jim Kasper: Grand Forks teacher recently resigned over CRT concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Jim Kasper says he and other lawmakers have received a letter from teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools who recently resigned because of his concerns over Critical Race Theory being taught in the district. Kasper was the primary sponsor of House Bill 1508...
wdayradionow.com
Poll shows ballot measure for recreational marijuana in South Dakota will likely fail
(Pierre, SD) -- Could it be a preview for us in North Dakota?. A statewide poll in South Dakota indicates a measure voters will consider this November to legalize recreational marijuana among adults will likely fail. The poll was commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and surveyed 500 registered voters...
wdayradionow.com
A "Full Recovery": ND Director of Mineral Resources says June oil and gas production officially bounced back from April numbers
(Bismarck, ND) -- An state mineral expert says North Dakota's oil and gas production is "back to work" following an April slump earlier this year. Lynn Helms is North Dakota's Director of Mineral Resources. He joined AM1100 The Flag's What's On Your Mind Program to speak about the successes the industry is saw in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
wdayradionow.com
MN GOP Gubernatorial Running Mate: Walz is outspending us 10 to 1, and they'll need every penny
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The running mate for Minnesota Gubenetorial Candidate Scott Jensen joined The Flag's What's On Your Mind Program to speak about how the campaign is going so far. Matt Birk is running alongside Dr. Jenson to oust current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Birk is criticizing current leadership, saying...
wdayradionow.com
Gas prices continue on pace with National Average in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to track in concert with the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded here has fallen to a little over three dollars, 79 cents, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to settle at about three 85.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Jensen speak as campaign heats up in race for Minnesota Governor
(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota's governor is putting his best spin on just how much learning kids in the state's public schools missed over the past two years. Governor Tim Walz said 80 percent of kids missed just 10 days of in-person classes because of the coronavirus. He said Republicans are taking his school closures 'out of context.' The governor, however, said he was only talking about last school year, and not the 2020 school year. He also isn't counting online classes as closing schools.
wdayradionow.com
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
wdayradionow.com
68th Annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion ready to kick off over Labor Day weekend
(Rollag, MN) -- The 68th annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion is kicking off on Friday. The convention, which gathers steam-powered threshers across the region, spreads hundreds of demonstrations over 210 acres. Thousands of people attend the event over the Labor Day weekend. "I have been involved since in the...
Comments / 0