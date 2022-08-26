Read full article on original website
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls His Role "Clown Work"
Film is in a really peculiar state since the COVID-19 pandemic with larger scaled blockbusters edging out smaller scaled films at the box office. Superhero movies just so happen to be the bread and butter of Hollywood, with some of the highest grossing films of all time coming from Marvel Studios and DC Films. One DC Films actor is calling working on the Aquaman movies "Clown Work" as opposed to films like The Trial of the Chicago 7. During a new interview with Variety, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reveals that actors have to do blockbusters like superhero films to survive.
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel
Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Lets Spidey Become a Murderer
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods may be going a bit too far as the wall-crawler can now murder people. Spider-Man is one of the most human characters in the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Although he is often seen as the best of his given his ability to repeatedly save the day and triumph over evil, he's also able to fall victim to human pitfalls such as revenge and make bad choices. However, one of Spider-Man's rules, one that's rarely broken, is that he won't kill people. That hasn't stopped death from happening as a result of him, but generally, Spider-Man isn't going around intentionally stabbing people, crushing skulls, or doing other murderous acts.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Canonized a Bunch of Real Marvel Comics
We've only seen two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the Marvel Studios series is already subverting our expectations in some hilarious and delightful ways. The series, which follows the unlikely superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been chock-full of self-aware Marvel references, not unlike She-Hulk comics themselves. The series' second episode took that into a new direction, with Jen beginning her career as a lawyer at the firm of GLK&H — which also happens to boast an office filled with comic books. In the She-Hulk run of the 2000s, this back issues basement proves to be a useful tool in GLK&H's superhuman legal battle, as any comics published with the Comics Code Authority seal are able to be regarded as legal documents.
New She-Hulk Clip Explains Abomination's Shang-Chi Cameo
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taken into a new direction with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that has been debuting weekly on Disney+. Some of the series' most buzzed-about elements have concerned its returning MCU characters, including Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who first made a debut in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Prior to his She-Hulk appearance, Abomination made a brief cameo in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has already created a legal headache with regards to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) representing him in his parole hearing. A new clip from this week's third episode shows Jen confronting Blonsky about the act, and Blonsky revealing that he was forced to leave by Wong (Benedict Wong).
What The Lord of the Rings Characters Appear in The Rings of Power?
Ever since the series was put into development fans have known that Amazon's The Rings of Power would be a prequel to The Lord of the Rings storyline from J.R.R. Tolkein's novels. Set during "The Second Age" of Tolkein's expansive mythos, a few thousand years before the main events of The Fellowship of the Ring, one would normally think this would prevent any characters that appear in that story from also appearing in Amazon's new TV series. Thanks to the magic of some of Tolkein's creations there are a handful of familiar faces that will appear.
Halloween Ends New Look Released, Ending Went Through Changes
Halloween Ends will be unleashed on audiences in six weeks, with Empire Magazine bringing fans a new look at the carnage caused by Michael Myers. Along with the tease of the highly anticipated conclusion to the trilogy of films directed by David Gordon Green, the director recalled to the outlet that he continues to tinker with the ending of the film, knowing that this will be the final chapter in a long-running journey. Given that the changes he addressed all refer to the editing process, his comments likely don't reflect any major changes in story beats, but rather just the timing and pace of how his finale unfolds. Check out the new image below before Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Gets Netflix Release Date
Just earlier this month, Stephen King shared praise for the adaptation of his short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," with today bringing the confirmation that the film will be making its debut on Netflix in October. The new film marks an interesting intersection of horror, as the project was developed by Ryan Murphy, famous for delivering audiences projects like American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Based on a short story from the collection If It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan's Phone was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
