Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel
Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals how she copes with ‘paralysing grief’ amid husband’s aphasia
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis revealed how she’s been coping with her “paralysing” feelings of “grief in the wake of her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in March. The 44-year-old model shared a video of herself taking on different hobbies on Instagram on Tuesday, in honour of National Grief Awareness day. In the clip, Heming Willis is seen working out, gardening, painting a fence, and playing tennis. A snippet of the video also showed her with her and Willis’ daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.In the caption of her post, she wrote: “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going...
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls His Role "Clown Work"
Film is in a really peculiar state since the COVID-19 pandemic with larger scaled blockbusters edging out smaller scaled films at the box office. Superhero movies just so happen to be the bread and butter of Hollywood, with some of the highest grossing films of all time coming from Marvel Studios and DC Films. One DC Films actor is calling working on the Aquaman movies "Clown Work" as opposed to films like The Trial of the Chicago 7. During a new interview with Variety, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reveals that actors have to do blockbusters like superhero films to survive.
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
Percy Jackson is Coming to D23 Expo: What Can Fans Expect?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians has called Vancouver home for the past three months, but its set to take a little vacation next weekend. As confirmed on D23.com today, Percy Jackson will be among nearly a dozen Disney+ projects that will be present at the Disney Television Panel at D23 Expo. Author Rick Riordan, who is serving as an executive producer on the series, will be present alongside some unnamed "special guests." It's worth noting that among the Disney+ projects, Percy Jackson is the only one set to have "special guests," indicating that there might be big surprises in store for the upcoming serialized live-action reboot.
New She-Hulk Clip Explains Abomination's Shang-Chi Cameo
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taken into a new direction with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that has been debuting weekly on Disney+. Some of the series' most buzzed-about elements have concerned its returning MCU characters, including Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who first made a debut in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Prior to his She-Hulk appearance, Abomination made a brief cameo in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has already created a legal headache with regards to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) representing him in his parole hearing. A new clip from this week's third episode shows Jen confronting Blonsky about the act, and Blonsky revealing that he was forced to leave by Wong (Benedict Wong).
Beverly Hills Cop 4: Eddie Murphy Wears Signature Jacket in New Photos
Eddie Murphy is filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 and he's wearing that iconic jacket already. Fans were thrilled to hear that Netflix was picking up the long-awaited sequel. The surprises kept on coming as it was revealed that the movie would begin shooting. On Twitter, @lesley_dis was rolling by the set and managed to get a peek at Murphy in his signature threads. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will see an older version of his character adapting to a different world. People who love the comedian will note that this has been a successful approach for him recently with Coming 2 America. That movie also saw Murphy pick up one of his old roles and show audiences all over that he can still bring the funny with the best of them. Things are shaping up to be pretty interesting when the next Beverly Hills Cop hits the streaming service next year. Check out the picture from on-set down below.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Canonized a Bunch of Real Marvel Comics
We've only seen two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the Marvel Studios series is already subverting our expectations in some hilarious and delightful ways. The series, which follows the unlikely superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been chock-full of self-aware Marvel references, not unlike She-Hulk comics themselves. The series' second episode took that into a new direction, with Jen beginning her career as a lawyer at the firm of GLK&H — which also happens to boast an office filled with comic books. In the She-Hulk run of the 2000s, this back issues basement proves to be a useful tool in GLK&H's superhuman legal battle, as any comics published with the Comics Code Authority seal are able to be regarded as legal documents.
Halloween Ends New Look Released, Ending Went Through Changes
Halloween Ends will be unleashed on audiences in six weeks, with Empire Magazine bringing fans a new look at the carnage caused by Michael Myers. Along with the tease of the highly anticipated conclusion to the trilogy of films directed by David Gordon Green, the director recalled to the outlet that he continues to tinker with the ending of the film, knowing that this will be the final chapter in a long-running journey. Given that the changes he addressed all refer to the editing process, his comments likely don't reflect any major changes in story beats, but rather just the timing and pace of how his finale unfolds. Check out the new image below before Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Netflix's One Piece Star Reveals How Much Sanji Took Out of Their Body
Netflix is all-in when it comes to the live-action anime adaptation game, with One Piece being a major example of a television series on the horizon. With filming having wrapped on the first season of this long-awaited series, it would seem that the actor who portrayed the Straw Hat Pirates' Chef, Sanji, has taken some lumps during production as a recent Instagram story shows how far Taz Skylar is going to heal from his bumps and bruises.
