Ventura County, CA

Dale Davis
5d ago

So very Sad! What does this say to the millions of dollars spent on Wildlife Crossing's to prevent them to not get on the freeways. Theses are Wildlife Animals, not our pets. They roam wherever they want. RIP Brothers 🙏 🙏

KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
NBC Los Angeles

It's Happening. Extreme Heat Triggers Flex Alert in California. Here's What to Do

A Flex Alert was issued in California amid a heat wave during which temperatures were expected to climb to the triple digits Wednesday. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST, which is typically when people are arriving home from work and cranking their A/C or using their appliances, California residents were asked to hold off, and conserve as much energy as possible.
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Cubs Caught on Camera

A local mountain lion spotted on mountain cameras in Orange County brought a surprise with her for her most recent photoshoot -- four surprises, in fact. Uno, a new mountain lion mom, revealed her four healthy cubs on camera for the first time. They can be seen bouncing around the...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
Vogue Magazine

How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know

The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
One Green Planet

Three Ducks Found Near Los Angeles With Beaks Removed

Three ducks have been found in a park near Los Angeles with their beaks removed, prompting authorities to investigate human involvement. The three ducks were found in a park in Fountain Valley, California, and all of them had their beaks partially removed. Officials are investigating the injuries which made them not be able to eat. Because of their injuries, they either died or had to be euthanized.
SFGate

The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California

I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
