ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

San Luis Obispo man arrested following robbery, battery at Stadium Park

By Esther Lo
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEdv7_0hX7LfDl00

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of robbing and assaulting a person early Friday morning, Atascadero police said.

Twin Cities Community Hospital notified the police around 1 a.m. that one of their patients was struck by an unknown man while he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park in Atascadero, officials said.

The victim had serious injuries and reported that their cell phone and other personal items were stolen, according to police.

Officers were able to identify Garrett Michael Dollens, 31, as the suspect with the victim's description of the attacker and his clothing. Police also reportedly found the stolen cell phone in Dollen's vehicle.

Dollen was arrested for robbery and battery resulting in great bodily injury and was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested for burglary in Atascadero

Suspect reportedly forced entry into two businesses in overnight hours. – On Saturday at approximately 2:34 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm to a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating,...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted

Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Clothing#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:14— Brandon Christopher...
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy