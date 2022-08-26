Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:
6-8-8-3, FIREBALL: 5
(six, eight, eight, three; FIREBALL: five)
