Winning numbers drawn in ‘Poker Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Poker Lotto” game were:

JC-JD-AD-2C-10S

(JC, JD, AD, 2C, 10S)

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

