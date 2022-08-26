Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
05-08-12-19-23
(five, eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
