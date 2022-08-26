ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (five, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three) (two, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight)
MINNESOTA STATE
Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night. Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th. Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5). RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.
SANDY, UT
Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Ducey spoke during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in the latest of a series of visits by U.S. political leaders that have stirred the ire of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and condemns all official contacts between Taipei and foreign governments that recognize Beijing. Taiwan is a leader in the production of semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. Arizona is also home to a base that trains Taiwan’s F-16 fighter pilots who are a major part in the island’s defenses against a threatened Chinese blockade or invasion. Arizona also plans to open a state representative office in Taipei and the sides have inked an agreement on cooperation in higher education. The TSMC investment is expected to create 2,000 jobs in Arizona, with the company taking numerous future workers for training in Taiwan.
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days and expressed confidence it would prevail. The board’s administrative and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
YUMA, AZ
Hawaii closes last coal-fired power plant as ban begins

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday after 30 years in operation. The facility produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in a state of nearly 1.5 million people. “It really is about reducing greenhouse gases,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And this coal facility is one of the largest emitters. Taking it offline means that we’ll stop the 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases that were emitted annually.” Like other Pacific islands, the Hawaiian chain has suffered the cascading impacts of climate change. The state is experiencing the destruction of coral reefs from bleaching associated with increased ocean temperatures, rapid sea level rise, more intense storms and drought that is increasing the state’s wildfire risk.
HAWAII STATE
Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said. Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets. The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized. Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER (AP) — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state’s reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It’s not even close,” one says as the ad for the incumbent Democratic senator wraps up. “We need Michael Bennet fighting for us.” The spot is significant because the man it slams on abortion, businessman Joe O’Dea, is a rare Republican supporter of at least some abortion rights. O’Dea said he would back a law to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade, though he opposes abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. Analysts say similarly nuanced positions were once considered the political sweet spot in the complex world of abortion politics, coming closest to representing the views of the typical, conflicted voter. But that may be changing as abortion restrictions kick in following the fall of Roe with the high court’s ruling in June.
COLORADO STATE
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
TECUMSEH, NE
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora. On Saturday, a female victim was wounded in a shooting in Denver and took herself to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said. Early Sunday, one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a residential area in Denver, police. Neighbors told KUSA-TV they called police to report a part at a home just after midnight and heard gunshots and yelling just before 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a man and a woman suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Denver and, in Aurora, a man in his 20s was wounded in a shooting near a supermarket, police said Sunday. The man went to the emergency room on his own with non-life threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
DENVER, CO
Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
IDAHO STATE
California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don’t need the incentives. It’s “a huge opportunity” to divert hundreds of additional tons of waste from landfills, said Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting, who carried the bill in the Assembly. “This bill will be a huge leap.” In addition, distributors could form a cooperative organization to collect the containers as an alternative to the current law that requires stores to take back the empties, under the proposal by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. Fewer people have been able to claim their deposit refunds in recent years as many neighborhood recycling centers closed. The advocacy group Consumer Watchdog has said many grocery stores have been refusing to take back empties in-store as required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
