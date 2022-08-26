ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver resigning

By Greg Haas
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Abbi Silver is resigning from the Nevada Supreme Court effective Sept. 29, according to a letter submitted to Gov. Steve Sisolak and her fellow justices.

“Regretfully, due to unforeseen circumstances, and to spend more time with my family, I will be retiring from the bench on September 29, 2022,” Silver said in a letter dated Aug. 26.

“I am very proud of my accomplishments in the judiciary. No other judge in the history of Nevada has presided over every court in this State,” she said in the letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1l7K_0hX7JeGc00
This undated photo provided by Nevada Appellate Courts/Administrative Office of the Courts shows Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver. (Nevada Appellate Courts/Administrative Office of the Courts via AP)

Silver said, “The greatest honor of my life has been to wear the black robe while presiding as a judge for almost 20 years.” She also served as a prosecutor for 13 years. She said she tried “well over 100 jury trials — only losing one.”

Sisolak tweeted his thanks. “She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades of service. Thank you so much, Justice. Kathy and I are wishing you and your family all the best.”

Sisolak tweeted, “She’s been a strong advocate for victims of crime for more than 33 years.”

He said the Judicial Selection Commission will begin the process of vetting applicants to fill the vacancy after Silver leaves the court. The Commission will select three nominees to serve out the remainder of Silver’s term.

Silver holds the Department F seat on the court.

“I was elected to the bench six times by the citizens of Nevada. I presided as a judge in Las Vegas Municipal court, Las Vegas Justice Court, the Eighth Judicial District court of the State of Nevada, the Nevada Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of Nevada.

Of historical note, I was appointed by Governor Sandoval to the Inaugural Court of Appeals of Nevada, and he later swore me in as its first female Chief Judge.

