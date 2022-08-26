Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 29, 2022. Paris Police arrested Juan Marquis Council, 45, of Paris, at 7:48 P.M. on August 29, 2022, in the 600 block of SW 7th St. Council was found to have 2 outstanding Lamar County felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions enhanced to a habitual offender and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon also enhanced to a habitual offender. Council was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO