Paris, TX

KXII.com

Pushmataha Co. dispensary shooting sends one to the hospital

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) -A man in Pushmataha County is in critical condition after being shot in the head. A spokesperson for the FBI tells News 12, the shooting happened on August 30, around 8:30 a.m. at the Southern Cannabis Company in Antlers. The FBI said two men, possibly co-owners of...
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 30, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Council,Juan Marquis – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER. Crutchfield,Michael Allen – SEAT BELT/CHILD SAFETY SEAT; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Dingler,Jeffrey Clayton – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Jones,Gary Wayne – POSS CS...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)

Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A Sulphur Springs man turned himself in at the Hopkins County Jail after learning he had a warrant for violation of probation. Zachary Van Nguyen, 27 years old, had been on probation for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. It was reportedly the third time he had violated his probation. Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Aug. 30, 2022

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 29, 2022. Paris Police arrested Juan Marquis Council, 45, of Paris, at 7:48 P.M. on August 29, 2022, in the 600 block of SW 7th St. Council was found to have 2 outstanding Lamar County felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions enhanced to a habitual offender and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon also enhanced to a habitual offender. Council was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 31, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. HARRISON, CAMERON ISAIAH – FTA/POSS MARIJ <2OZ; FTA/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. MAULDIN, JASON LANE – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ. SQUIRES, COURTNEY LEIGH – JN/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. DINGLER, JEFFREY CLAYTON – BS/UNL CARRYING WEAPO...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing boy found safe in Grayson County

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile. Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 29)

Paris Police arrested Alyssa Haley Thoms, 31, of Paris, at her residence at 7:56 Friday morning. Thoms was known to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Officers booked Thoms and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police worked on...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Denison police make largest drug bust ever

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history. City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle officers discovered...
DENISON, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes

At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Teen Wins State BMX

A Paris teen has won the Texas BMX State Finals in DeSoto. Sixteen-year-old James Carlton is now ranked #1 in the state and has plans to compete in other events around the country, and even internationally.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Several counties lift burn ban after rain

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain has finally provided enough relief for several counties to lift their burn bans. After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and Pontotoc counties. And while the rain is certainly good news for the drought, fire officials...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Aspire Church Resale Shop in Paris

The Aspire Church resale shop will be REOPENING Tuesday September the 6th at 10am. They are now at a new location,514 Graham Street in Paris. Shop hours are Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-1pm.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris Animal Shelter closes due to distemper outbreak

Until Sept. 12, the shelter will no longer accept new animals and will be performing a deep clean while officials continue to monitor the outbreak. The Paris Animal Shelter is officially closed to new intakes due to a distemper outbreak in the shelter. It will be closed for at least two weeks.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
DENISON, TX

