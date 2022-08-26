Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Tomboy Adventure
Sign In to follow. Follow Tomboy Adventure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Gamespot
Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos
We have no news or videos for Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos. Sorry!
Gamespot
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Picturesque
Sign In to follow. Follow Picturesque, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus
MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus. If...
Gamespot
Lunch Tycoon
Sign In to follow. Follow Lunch Tycoon, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera
There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
Gamespot
ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs
Sign In to follow. Follow ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#437) - August 30, 2022
Every Wordle player had to know that a tougher puzzle was coming after a string of semi-easy answers. On August 30, the Wordle database had to reach far to spit out the answer for today. If you haven't started today's puzzle, then you'll want to check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage. If you have already started the Wordle and need some help, then you're in the right spot.
Gamespot
My devil's voice (MLA)
Latest on My devil's voice (MLA) We have no news or videos for My devil's voice (MLA). Sorry!
Gamespot
darkelfsuperior
Darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:47am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:46am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am darkelfsuperior posted a new image. Aug 28, 5:44am. watchdog man has no limits so far, he scales above saitama and garou until we see limitations, only...
Gamespot
Motocross: Chasing the Dream
Sign In to follow. Follow Motocross: Chasing the Dream, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The First Men
Sign In to follow. Follow The First Men, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Gamespot
Shufflepoker
Sign In to follow. Follow Shufflepoker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Midnight Report
Sign In to follow. Follow Midnight Report, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Obedient Servant
Sign In to follow. Follow Obedient Servant, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Gamespot
Dream Hacker
Sign In to follow. Follow Dream Hacker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0