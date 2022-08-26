Matt Shakman Departing ‘Star Trek’ Following ‘Fantastic Four’ Directing Gig Talks

Deadline told you earlier today that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in early talks to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four . As such, he’s leaving the Paramount/Bad Robot’s Star Trek movie which he was previously attached to helm.

Says Paramount Pictures in a statement, “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.”

The movie, scripted by the feature franchise’s first female writers, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, remains dated for Dec. 22, 2023. Deadline first told you about Shakman’s attachment to Star Trek back in July 2021 . Previous attempts at Star Trek scripts came from The Revenant ‘s Mark L. Smith (for Quentin Tarantino) and another by Noah Hawley.

Fantastic Four is dated for Nov. 8, 2024. As Marvel Boss Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con, Fantastic Four kicks off phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.