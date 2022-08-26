ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Shakman Departing ‘Star Trek’ Following ‘Fantastic Four’ Directing Gig Talks

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Justin Kroll
Deadline
 5 days ago
Deadline told you earlier today that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in early talks to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four . As such, he’s leaving the Paramount/Bad Robot’s Star Trek movie which he was previously attached to helm.

Says Paramount Pictures in a statement, “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.”

The movie, scripted by the feature franchise’s first female writers, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, remains dated for Dec. 22, 2023. Deadline first told you about Shakman’s attachment to Star Trek back in July 2021 . Previous attempts at Star Trek scripts came from The Revenant ‘s Mark L. Smith (for Quentin Tarantino) and another by Noah Hawley.

Fantastic Four is dated for Nov. 8, 2024. As Marvel Boss Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con, Fantastic Four kicks off phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline

Charlbi Dean Dies Of Sudden Illness: Star Of Palme d’Or Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Was 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actor who had a breakout role in the 2022 Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness and recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, died Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. She was 32. Deadline has confirmed her passing. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Until her co-starring role opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson in the celebrated Ruben Östlund film, Dean was best known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on The CW’s DC Comics-based series Black Lightning. Triangle of Sadness is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Ralph Eggleston Dies: Longtime Disney & Pixar Animator, ‘For The Birds’ Oscar Winner Was 56

Ralph Eggleston, a longtime animator and art director who worked on several Pixar films starting with Toy Story and won an Oscar for directing the animated short For the Birds, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer in Lake Charles, LA, Pixar announced. He was 56. Eggleston served as an art director on the smash Pixar films Cars, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story and Toy Story 2, as well as on the Disney toons Pocahontas, The Lion King and Aladdin. His other Pixar credits include Soul, Up, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and Finding Nemo. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Pixar’s official...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title

EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
MOVIES
Matt Shakman
Pete Davidson
Kevin Feige
Kaley Cuoco
Quentin Tarantino
Deadline

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie — Can ‘The Survivor’ Outlast 3 Series Reboots And A Couple Of Charming Chipmunks?

After struggling the past couple of years with Emmy campaigning in virtual lockdown, and with no in-person events or Q&As allowed by the Television Academy, things have gone back to ‘normal’. The pandemic protocol meant the 20,000-some voters in the Academy were relegated to participating in virtual online sessions where the opportunity for networking and word-of-mouth was greatly reduced. This season, however, it was back to old times, with the shackles taken off studio and network consultants in terms of bringing voters out of the house and back into the swing of the very long TV season. Still, we saw the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89

Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

William Reynolds Dies: ‘The F.B.I.’ Actor Was 90

William Reynolds, who portrayed Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons on the television series The F.B.I., died August 24 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son Eric Regnolds confirms. He was 90. Born William de Clercq Regnolds on December 9, 1931, in Los Angeles, he began his career under contract to Universal Pictures and had credits in Carrie (1952), as Laurence Olivier’s son, and The Son of Ali Baba, where he was Tony Curtis’ best friend. For 20th Century Fox, he portrayed Rommel’s son opposite James Mason in The Desert Fox. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Following his military service in...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘She-Hulk’: Megan Thee Stallion To Make Cameo Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion is following up her role on Starz’s P-Valley with a cameo appearance in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In an upcoming episode, she becomes involved in a legal case that is being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. Segarra teased what’s ahead while chatting with Deadline on the red carpet of the show’s premiere. “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said before confirming Deadline’s teasing response that the catfisher is pretending to be a certain recording artist. He continued regarding the legal client, “So he...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24. According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report. An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Deadline

Tracy Spiridakos On Jesse Lee Soffer ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit: ‘You’re The Greatest On-Screen Husband’

Tracy Spiridakos is reacting to the news that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons. “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.” As previously reported, Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead in the Dick Wolf procedural will be departing the series sometime in the fall. Soffer...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ After 10 Seasons

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. Chicago P.D. first debuted in 2014. It’s about to start its 10th season next month. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jeff Bezos Makes Surprise Appearance At Global ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Premiere, Reveals He Gave Notes To Showrunners As Battle Of The Prequels Rages Between Amazon & HBO

Jeff Bezos made a surprise appearance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power global premiere last night, joking about his notes to showrunners and son’s “Don’t f*ck it up” advice as the battle of the tentpole prequels between Amazon Prime Video and HBO’s House of the Dragon hots up. Demonstrating Lord of the Rings’ importance to the overall Amazon business, the Founder and Executive Chairman made the trip to the global premiere in London’s Leicester Square for the most expensive TV show of all time, alongside Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne and the majority...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Roasted In ‘Inventing Anna’ Suit For Inventing Double-Crossing Traits For Real Person; Plaintiff Rachel Williams Previously Sold Life Story Rights To HBO

Not for the first time, Netflix is facing legal action for adding fictional traits to a real person in one of its dramas. In this case of defamation and false light invasion of privacy, the drama in question is Inventing Anna, and the real person is ex-Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel Williams, played in the Emmy-nominated and Shonda Rhimes-produced miniseries by Katie Lowes. “This action will show that Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person,” reads...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ To Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Original Character – Report

ABC’s The Goldbergs will be minus a patriarch when it returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21: Jeff Garlin’s Murray Goldberg character has been killed off. The news, reported by EW, follows the exit last season of Garlin from the cast. The actor had been accused of inappropriate behavior and was the subject of HR investigations. In a new interview, showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW that the Murray character will have been dead for several months when the new season’s plotlines begin. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Well Go USA Acquires Gothic Horror-Comedy ‘The Loneliest Boy In The World’ Starring ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s Max Harwood

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the coming-of-age horror-comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, starring Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). The international and indie distributor has slated the film for release in theaters on October 14, with plans to unveil it across VOD platforms on the 18th. The Loneliest Boy in the World is billed as a modern fairytale — except with zombies. When the sheltered and unsocialized Oliver (Harwood) is tasked with making new friends after the sudden and devastating death of his mother, he decides that digging a few up (literally) might be...
MOVIES
Deadline

William Friedkin Directing Kiefer Sutherland In Update Of Herman Wouk’s ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ For Showtime & Paramount Global

EXCLUSIVE: William Friedkin has been plenty selective in the films he directs, but the heralded helmer of The French Connection, The Exorcist, To Live and Die in L.A. and others has found both a script and a star he could not resist. Kiefer Sutherland will star as Lt. Commander Queeg in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, using a 50-year-old play script written by Herman Wouk from his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It is being plotted for a January start, and casting is just getting underway. Annabelle Dunne and Matt Parker are producing. Sutherland’s deal is being finalized. “I’ve looked at a lot of scripts...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nicolas Cage To Star In A24 Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ With Ari Aster Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the upcoming Renfield, Nicolas Cage isn’t done showing off his comedic chops as sources tell Deadline he is set to star in the A24 comedy Dream Scenario. A24 is set to finance and produce the pic, with Kristoffer Borgli directing. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg banner with Borgli also penning the script. Other than it being described as a comedy, project details are being kept under wraps. Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone will produce alongside A24, Aster and Knudsen. This marks the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has confirmed. Slattery is a failed actor who posed as the main baddie, The Mandarin, in Iron Man 3. However, Tony Stark foils him. Slattery returned as a good guy in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ultimately joining the superhero’s side. He is taken prisoner by Shang-Chi’s father Xu Wenwu, aka The Mandarin. The character also starred in the short film All Hail the King, which follows him in prison and getting released by one of the real Mandarin’s associates. Shang-Chi...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wonkybot, Kids Podcast Company Behind ‘Tara Tremendous’, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Kids podcast company Wonkybot has found agency. The company behind the hit children’s audio series Tara Tremendous has signed with CAA. The agency will work with the producer to identify and create opportunities in TV, film, publishing, brand partnerships and live events as well as helping to grow its podcast business. It comes as Wonkybot is in development on a feature film adaptation of Tara Tremendous. The project, which the company describes as Mean Girls meets Spider-Man, is in development with Marc Platt Productions, run by Cruella, The Little Mermaid and The Trial of the Chicago 7 producer Marc Platt. Written by...
BUSINESS
