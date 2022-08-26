ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Midnight Report

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Dream Hacker

Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
VIDEO GAMES
#Christmas
Gamespot

Obedient Servant

Gamespot

EmagineWorld

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Picturesque

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist Charlie Crawford, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Cards, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Netflix Is Bringing Immortality To Mobile

Alongside today's launch, developer Half Mermaid announced that its new game Immortality will be coming to Mobile in collaboration with Netflix. Half Mermaid did not clarify a release date, but did say the mobile version would come "very soon." The official Half Mermaid Twitter account tweeted that the team is "taking some extra time on our mobile release to ensure it's the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world." The team also announced an eventual Mac version, which will be releasing "as soon as we can get it to you!"
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lunch Tycoon

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hard landing

Gamespot

Shufflepoker

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Orbital Approach

Gamespot

The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained

Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
COMICS
Gamespot

The First Men

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online

Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
VIDEO GAMES

