Midnight Report
Dream Hacker
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
The Monster Under Your Skin
Obedient Servant
Picturesque
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content. Free tiers give access to the new Specialist Charlie Crawford, weapons, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. Completing Premium tiers unlocks Skins, BFC, Player Cards, Weapon Charms, Takedowns, and more.
Netflix Is Bringing Immortality To Mobile
Alongside today's launch, developer Half Mermaid announced that its new game Immortality will be coming to Mobile in collaboration with Netflix. Half Mermaid did not clarify a release date, but did say the mobile version would come "very soon." The official Half Mermaid Twitter account tweeted that the team is "taking some extra time on our mobile release to ensure it's the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world." The team also announced an eventual Mac version, which will be releasing "as soon as we can get it to you!"
ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs
Lunch Tycoon
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition | 9S Character Trailer
9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type.
Hard landing
Shufflepoker
Orbital Approach
The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained
Within the space of 2 and a bit games, and a tie-in comic, The Last of Us franchise covers quite a lot of ground. From its heartbreaking opening moments all the way through to Part 2’s epic tale of revenge, there’s a huge amount of twists and turns across its extensive timeline that spans well over 25 years.
The First Men
Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September
Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple's subscription service in September. Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of...
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
