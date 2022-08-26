Visitors react to day two of Tall Ships Erie

It’s day two of the Tall Ships Erie festival and thousands of visitors are experiencing Erie’s bayfront.

We spoke with visitors excited about getting the chance to take tours of the ships and take a day-sail on the bay.

On the second day of the Tall Ships festival, many visitors said they enjoyed the Parade of Sail on Thursday.

Now, they’re taking tours of ships and sailing around the bay. One visitor, from North East, said she loves that her grandchildren have the opportunity to learn more about the ships.

“It’s not a retail experience, it’s actually a historical experience, and I do absolutely love that people come to Erie to see unique things like this,” said Selina Uglow, visiting Erie for Tall Ships festival

One couple from Pittsburgh said this is their third time coming to the festival. They said they always enjoy not only the tall ships but their time in Erie.

“Every three years we love to come and see the tall ships but we love Erie as a little town. It just has a lot of things to see and do. The peninsula, you can go out there you can walk, bike whatever. It’s a fun time,” said Dot Fitzgerald, visiting Erie for Tall Ships festival.

Fitzgerald said she took a tour of Empire Sandy and the Pride of Baltimore II.

She and other visitors said the Parade of Sail made a lasting impression.

“It’s just amazing. It’s amazing to see them so close with their sails up. That’s the nice thing,” added Fitzgerald.

“There’s something fascinating about the ships. You could just sit there and watch them for hours,” said Sandy Reed, visiting Erie for Tall Ships festival.

It’s not too late to see tall ships the festival continues all weekend. However, tickets for day sails are now sold out.

