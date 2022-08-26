ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gamespot

Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way

Company of Heroes 3 will be the biggest game ever in Franchise launch history. On release Company of Heroes 3 will feature two distinct singleplayer experiences, four unique factions for multiplayer and co-op skirmish, and new gameplay mechanics, all set in a stunning Mediterranean Theatre of war.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pineapple#Abyss
Gamespot

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX

As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus

MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus. If...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

SPORTS
Gamespot

Gamespot

Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1

To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime

Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TV & VIDEOS

