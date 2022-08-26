Read full article on original website
Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Tipped semi trailers on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway cause delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tipped semi trailers closed traffic on southbound I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway junction in south Reno Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say southbound traffic was delayed because of tipped semi trailers blocking the second and third lanes. A heavy duty tow arrived around 9:30 a.m. to clear the lanes.
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
Multiple agencies retrieve old dynamite near Lake Tahoe, causes traffic shut down
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of an explosive at State Route 28 (SR-28) near Lake Tahoe Monday morning, causing road closure for over five hours. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), at around 9:36 a.m., a citizen...
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
RTC offering free shuttle rides to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be offering free transit to the annual Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook Off this week, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort. From Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5,...
Some Washoe Valley residents upset over lack of courtesy on area trails
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nextdoor app in Washoe Valley, Nevada, has been flooded with complaints by recreators and residents over the recent lack of trail etiquette. The News 4 & Fox 11 team spoke with residents who say the issue happens from time...
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares)...
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe
There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
The Aug. 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The first month of the new fiscal year didn’t see great returns at the Stateline casinos, but they fared better than a lot of places across the state. The casinos had a gaming win of $31.8 million down from last year’s $32.2 million in July 2021. That was a 1.28 percent decline compared to Clark which is 3.3 percent down and Washoe’s 5.26 percent decline.
Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
