FOX Carolina

Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner

The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Fleeing driver causes crash – River Road

Anderson County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Old River Road and Osteen Hill Road Sunday afternoon but the suspect had other intentions. The driver sped off. He eventually crashed into another vehicle at River Road and Langston Road. The driver was taken to the hospital as was the driver of the other vehicle. Powdersville firefighters, Medshore, a QRV, and SCHP responded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man accused of neglecting over 30 horses found guilty

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon. In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property. Kica pled not guilty...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

