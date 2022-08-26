Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
FOX Carolina
Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash after running off road, hitting mailbox, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive. Pye said the driver...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen, baby kidnapped in Greenville Co.
One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a toddler Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Monday night following an altercation on Lusk Drive in Abbeville County. Officials from Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. According to officials, the victim died...
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
thejournalonline.com
Fleeing driver causes crash – River Road
Anderson County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Old River Road and Osteen Hill Road Sunday afternoon but the suspect had other intentions. The driver sped off. He eventually crashed into another vehicle at River Road and Langston Road. The driver was taken to the hospital as was the driver of the other vehicle. Powdersville firefighters, Medshore, a QRV, and SCHP responded.
Suspect in Spartanburg Co. armed robbery arrested after chase, crash
A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County was arrested a short time later following a chase and crash.
Suspect in Greenville kidnapping identified
The suspect in an Upstate kidnapping has now been identified. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, 34 year old Rebecca Ann Wells is in custody after she stole a vehicle with a baby inside it.
Law enforcement using checkpoints, traffic stops ahead of holiday weekend
As the so-called '100 Deadly Days of Summer' draw to a close, law enforcement agencies across both Carolinas are increasing their presence on the roads.
14-year-old dies in Union Co. crash
A fatal collision in Union County has killed one and injured another, said South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
Centre Daily
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
FOX Carolina
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man accused of neglecting over 30 horses found guilty
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon. In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property. Kica pled not guilty...
