Omaha Police announces a new online tool to report non-emergency incidents

By Molly Hudson
 5 days ago
With the click of a button, you can now submit a non-emergency police report online.

"Providing another avenue for people to report is going to reduce some of our 911 calls and it keeps our officers focused on more higher priority calls," said David Van Dyke, deputy director of the Technical & Reporting Services Bureau for Omaha Police.

Some of the incidents that could be reported through this tool include things like theft and shoplifting. But police said you should still call 911 in some cases.

"Anytime there is a disturbance that's going on, we want you to dial 911," Van Dyke said. "Any time anybody is injured in an event, regardless of how severe that is."

The form helps with efficiency.

"If you were to call me if your vehicle was broken into, well, then you would have to spend some time with me on the phone and I would have to be dictating what you say," Van Dyke said.

And now they can just read the online report.

So how does it work?

On the Omaha Police website you will see a link to take you to the online form.

"The questions as you go through this reporting tool are very pointed and they ask specific things, and a lot of them are 'check this box' or 'fill in this blank' with a list of options," Van Dyke said.

When you submit the form, OPD said they hope to respond back within 24 to 48 hours. In the meantime, you will get a confirmation email.

"That report comes into our telephone reporting system or Telephone Reporting Squad. They review it to ensure the elements of a crime are there," Van Dyke said.

Once the report is complete and approved you will get another email with the official case number.

John Stemple/KMTV

"The more specific they can be in their reporting, the more efficient we can be on the investigative side and then the prosecution side as well," Lt. Neal Bonacci, Omaha Police, said.

It is important to remember — filing a false report is a crime.

OPD wanted to be clear, this new form is not for emergencies and if you are unsure whether something is, call 911.

YOU CAN FIND THE FORM ON THE OPD WEBSITE HERE

