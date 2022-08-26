Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
FOX Carolina
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager. Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged after a car theft led to the kidnapping of a baby Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Wells is being charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to deputies. Deputies said they responded to...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man accused of neglecting over 30 horses found guilty
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury trial for a man facing multiple animal cruelty charges began in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon. In June, 56-year-old Paul Kica was charged with 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals after over 30 horses were taken from his property. Kica pled not guilty...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Kidnapping
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Monday night following an altercation on Lusk Drive in Abbeville County. Officials from Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. According to officials, the victim died...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
FOX Carolina
First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 23-year-old from Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 23-year-old Mykayla Rae Cooper, a missing woman from Greenville County. Deputies said Cooper was last seen walking in the area of Bainbridge Drive and White Horse Road earlier this month. Deputies described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
FOX Carolina
Upstate superintendent speaks on school safety following incident
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson School District Five Superintendent released a statement after a student brought a firearm onto school grounds last week. Superintendent Thomas Wilson said even with the district’s renewed focus on school safety, school officials and law enforcement leaders can only do so much.
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools hosts job fair
Apricot is a 2-year-old dilute tortie cat. She's a sweet kitty and fine with other cats. She also loves a cat tree, especially one with box cubbies. Car was stolen with baby inside and crashed at the intersection of Old Buncombe Rd. Baby had no injuries. Suspect faces charges of grand larceny.
FOX Carolina
RAW: Alex Murdaugh in court for hearing
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
Comments / 0