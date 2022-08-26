ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer Climbs To No. 8 In Week Three Poll

Another week, another jump in the polls for Penn State women’s soccer. The Nittany Lions climbed two more spots to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll Wednesday afternoon. Penn State keeps creeping closer to the No. 1 spot after being ranked No. 10 last week. After some...
Onward State

Former Penn State Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson Tears ACL

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson tore his ACL in UConn’s first game of the season against Utah State, head coach Jim Mora confirmed Tuesday. Roberson only fired off two passes before going down with the injury in the first quarter. Mora also announced that Roberson will undergo...
Onward State

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2022 Record

Penn State football is back, and the anticipation is building for Thursday night’s season opener at Purdue. The Nittany Lions are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 7-6 after starting the year 5-0 and beating two top 25 opponents. James Franklin is entering his ninth season as Penn State’s head coach and is fresh off signing a 10-year contract extension back in December. Sean Clifford is returning for his sixth season in Happy Valley, aiming to improve upon an injury riddled 2021 campaign.
Onward State

Report: Former Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Transfers To Florida State

Former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes has reportedly found a new home. Holmes is now enrolled at Florida State, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. A Penn State football team official confirmed earlier this month that Holmes was longer on the Nittany Lions’ roster. A few days later, Holmes announced he’d entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the program.
Onward State

James Franklin Names Drew Allar Week One Backup Quarterback

As anticipation builds around the 2022 season, Penn State fans have another reason to be excited. James Franklin announced Monday morning that true freshman Drew Allar will serve as the backup quarterback for week one against Purdue. “When we take all of the information, coaches’ opinion based on their gut...
Onward State

‘OH HE’S FOR REAL’: Penn Staters Energized Following Drew Allar Backup Quarterback Announcement

The summer of Drew Allar has culminated, folks. At his Monday press conference, James Franklin announced that Allar will serve as Penn State football’s backup quarterback for its week one game against Purdue. The true freshman, at this point, has beaten out Christian Veilleux for the second-string role, although Franklin said it’ll be an ongoing competition.
Onward State

No, Joe Biden Isn’t Postponing Penn State-Purdue

Contrary to online concerns, President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday night will not impact the broadcast of the Penn State-Purdue football game. The game will kick off at 8 p.m., as will coverage. In an email to Onward State, a programming official from FOX confirmed that Biden’s speech won’t be...
Onward State

Penn State Professor Launches Survey To Identify State College Business Needs

Have you ever wished to see more iconic brands and businesses come to State College? If your answer is yes, then this survey may be worth your time. Penn State Smeal College of Business real estate professor Mallory Meehan is conducting a survey to obtain market data to identify business needs that the State College area has. The study, called “Building a Better State College”, can be accessed here.
