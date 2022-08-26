Penn State football is back, and the anticipation is building for Thursday night’s season opener at Purdue. The Nittany Lions are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 7-6 after starting the year 5-0 and beating two top 25 opponents. James Franklin is entering his ninth season as Penn State’s head coach and is fresh off signing a 10-year contract extension back in December. Sean Clifford is returning for his sixth season in Happy Valley, aiming to improve upon an injury riddled 2021 campaign.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO