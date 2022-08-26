Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
A hot Wednesday, but not as humid
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s, or five degrees above average, this afternoon. A weak cold front will bring a...
KWCH.com
A few chances for rain mixed in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
KWCH.com
Guns on school grounds in Wichita
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
KWCH.com
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
KWCH.com
2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.
KWCH.com
Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education. The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment...
KWCH.com
Fire at Mary Queen of Angels in Fort Scott, Kan.
The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes Monday, Aug. 1, in downtown Wichita. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Sedgwick County Sheriff Easter said weapons and drugs were located inside the jail after a major breach of security was discovered. Broken bridge in Butler County. Updated: Jul....
KWCH.com
Kansas regulators approve electric line from Wolf Creek to substation in Southwest Missouri
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State regulators approved the construction of an electric line between Wolf Creek and Blackberry Substation, a power plant near Joplin, Missouri. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, the company contracted to build the line, says increasing the transmission capability will reduce energy congestion across Kansas and ultimately lower costs for everybody. You can read its outline here.
KWCH.com
MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 7 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
KWCH.com
Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
KWCH.com
Political expert weighs impact of independent candidate on Kansas governor’s race
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you head to the polls in November, you will see another candidate in the Kansas governor’s race. After meeting the necessary 5,000 signatures, Kansas state Senator Dennis Pyle qualified to be on the ballot along with incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, Republican Derek Schmidt and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
KWCH.com
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Northwest Kansas storms will weaken as they track to the southeast, and after midnight, most of the rain will be drying up. However, another chance for rain may come Thursday morning in central Kansas, but again most of those will be of the hit and miss variety.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County returns to normal hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
KWCH.com
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power was restored at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Evergy said a cause for the outage was not identified. A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without...
KWCH.com
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
KWCH.com
Hot and humid start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after some much-needed rainfall on Saturday night, we get one more opportunity to get wet later today. Showers and storms are a safe bet, mainly along and south of a Dodge City to Salina line, after 4 pm through the evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms will be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and small hail.
KWCH.com
Temperatures remain in the 90s throughout the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday night storms are long gone and it is going to be a while before rain chances return to the state. Today will be a tad cooler than the past few days, however highs in the lower 90s keep us a few degrees above average.
