'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address

kentuckytoday.com
'Christian sneaky' congregation surprises pastor on 30th anniversary
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Five minutes before Herb Williams was set to preach a Sunday morning message at New Hope Community Church - like he had done nearly every Sunday for the past 30 years - he was told the service was going in a different direction. Uh-oh, the...
kentuckytoday.com
$2,500 reward offered for information on copper metal thefts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A recent string of copper metal thefts in Louisville has left more than 500 poles dark on interstate highways in the Louisville area, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a reward to help catch the culprits and prevent future thefts. The Cabinet announced Wednesday...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
New Albany retailer to close after more than 30 years in business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A longtime southern Indiana retailer will close its doors soon,according to Louisville Business First. Ben Franklin Crafts, located at 420 New Albany Plaza off of State Street in New Albany, Indiana, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday. The post has more than 1,500 shares and hundreds of comments from the store's customers, who were saddened to hear the news.
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
WLKY.com
Family, friends honor man whose remains were found near Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing person's case is now a homicide. Saturday afternoon, loved ones gathered to honor the life of David Floyd. The 37- year-old was last seen in the area near Lynn Family Stadium in late June. That's where family members went repeatedly looking for him. Last...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot. She was transported to...
WLKY.com
Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. UPDATE: WHAS11 received an official statement from Turhan Knight on Saturday afternoon. "I want to first apologize to the Mother, Boyfriend and Family of Breona Taylor because I never meant to compound or further remind them of the tragedy that has taken place. And I also apologize to my family, friends, the community & my church member’s because I knew better and I ask them to forgive me. I understand the severity of my actions and why I am currently in this position and the insensitive comments I made in a joking way should not have been made AT ALL. I accept what has been taken away from me and I understand why. I also apologize to anyone within law enforcement especially at my former department that I share relationships with that may be affected by this, I am sorry. My feelings towards a certain group/situation should not reflect on all law enforcement within this city who do their jobs honorably.
kentuckytoday.com
Body of construction worker, 30, found after site collapse
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania. Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
