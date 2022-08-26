'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. UPDATE: WHAS11 received an official statement from Turhan Knight on Saturday afternoon. "I want to first apologize to the Mother, Boyfriend and Family of Breona Taylor because I never meant to compound or further remind them of the tragedy that has taken place. And I also apologize to my family, friends, the community & my church member’s because I knew better and I ask them to forgive me. I understand the severity of my actions and why I am currently in this position and the insensitive comments I made in a joking way should not have been made AT ALL. I accept what has been taken away from me and I understand why. I also apologize to anyone within law enforcement especially at my former department that I share relationships with that may be affected by this, I am sorry. My feelings towards a certain group/situation should not reflect on all law enforcement within this city who do their jobs honorably.

5 DAYS AGO