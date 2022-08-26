Upcoming road closures scheduled in Bakersfield

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues throughout Bakersfield, with several closures and detours planned for the last week of August.

From August 29 to September 2, 2022, Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine each night between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for crews to remove bridge falsework. Neighborhood traffic will be asked to use McDonald Way or Real Road to enter and exit the neighborhood. Througbound traffic will be routed around the area via Oak Street and California Avenue.

Also from August 29 to September 2, 2022, closures have been scheduled for all northbound lanes of State Route 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58 each night between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for crews to install bridge falsework. Traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue and take Ming to Wible Road, then take Wible to the northbound 99 entrance on California Avenue.

On August 30, 2022, all southbound lanes of State Route 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace will be closed between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am for the installation of falsework. Traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at California Avenue, travel east to Oak Street, then south on Oak to the southbound 99 on-ramp at Ming Avenue.

On September 1, 2022, the westbound State Route 58 connector to southbound State Route 99 from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am so crews can install traffic signs. Wesbound-to-southbound traffic will be directed to exit the 58 at the California Avenue exit, then travel west to the southbound 99 on-ramp.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds drivers that construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. TRIP apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause to the traveling public.