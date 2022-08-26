ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

One dead, six injured after six shootings this weekend in Baltimore

By Sam Janesch, Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
A woman died and six others were injured in six separate shootings this weekend in Baltimore, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot late Friday night in the Harwood neighborhood. Northern District patrol officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert.

Police canvassed the area and found the woman in the 2800 block of Greenmount Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound, a news release says. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Northern District police also responded about 7:10 p.m. to a shooting at the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue in the Pen Lucy neighborhood.

A 42-year-old man had been shot in the forearm and walked to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Also on Friday evening, police responded to the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue after receiving a call for a shooting at about 9:46 p.m. and found a female with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. No other identifying information about the victim was immediately available as homicide detectives began investigating.

Anyone with information about the homicide under investigation is asked to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Earlier in Southwest Baltimore, police responded to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue at about 4:16 p.m. and located a crime scene but no victims, according to a news release.

At a nearby hospital, a shooting victim walked in to seek treatment. Police located a 33-year-old man at the hospital. The man had been shot in the arm and his injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Southwest District detectives are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2488.

On Saturday night at about 8:15 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were injured in a Sunday evening shooting in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of West Lexington Avenue in Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach at about 6:40 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his arm and leg. He was taken to a hospital.

A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds in his abdomen, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
