Portland, OR

Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Police identify the man killed Friday night in the Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was the man who was shot and killed Saturday night in the Eliot neighborhood. Police were sent to 15 Northeast Broadway on an overdose call just before 11 p.m., but when they arrived, they found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
Portland Pie Squares from "Fabulous Modern Cookies"

MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say

Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
Staffing shortage no longer an excuse for lack of police response, Wheeler says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler had strong words Wednesday for the city’s police chief. “We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage," he said during a City Council meeting. "Let’s stop talking about that. Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it."
Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night

A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
Driver accused in Washington County DUII, hit-and-run crash

Deputies in Washington County are investigating a crash on Northwest Purdin Road Tuesday night. They say a person driving under the influence took off from a crash scene, and then crashed again while trying to get away. Deputies arrested the driver. The driver's name was not immediately released. Deputies closed...
