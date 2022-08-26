Read full article on original website
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Police identify the man killed Friday night in the Eliot neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was the man who was shot and killed Saturday night in the Eliot neighborhood. Police were sent to 15 Northeast Broadway on an overdose call just before 11 p.m., but when they arrived, they found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
Motorcycle rider dies, likely crashed into tree near Expo Transit Center, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently crashing into a tree in North Portland, police said. Reports of a crash on North Expo Road came in at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Expo Transit Center. Arriving officers say they found someone dead...
Portland Pie Squares from "Fabulous Modern Cookies"
MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
Police looking for possibly injured man from a house fire early Wednesday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are worried about the health and welfare of a possibly injured or endangered man and are asking the public to help find him. Around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Portland Fire responded to a house fire in the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Firefighters were unable to locate anyone inside the house.
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say
Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
Have You Seen Him? Man who requires medication goes missing along Washougal River
A family is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing while on a family vacation along the Washougal River. Blake Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday (Aug. 26). He was reportedly at a family home along the river.
Staffing shortage no longer an excuse for lack of police response, Wheeler says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler had strong words Wednesday for the city’s police chief. “We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage," he said during a City Council meeting. "Let’s stop talking about that. Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it."
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs. of marijuana found at illegal grow operation near Dayton
Law enforcement arrested twelve people and found more than 10,000 pounds of marijuana when serving search warrants on two “massive” unlicensed, unpermitted grow operations in Yamhill County on August 22. The investigation into the two properties in rural Dayton, Oregon – one on Southeast Webfoot Road and another...
Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night
A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
Tanker truck crash sparks fire on Highway 26 east of Gresham, evacuation orders canceled
A crash involving a tanker truck sparked a fire along Highway 26 just east of Gresham, sending two drivers to the hospital early Monday morning, Clackamas Fire said. Fire officials say a tanker truck carrying fuel was heading east on the highway when at about 4 a.m. it crashed with a driver in a pickup at Stone Road.
Tigard-Tualatin staff welcomed back in 'needed' celebration, preparing for students
TIGARD, Ore. — The students are not back on campus just yet, but the Tigard-Tualatin School District is already taking note of how other neighboring districts are handling the return to the classrooms this year. The administration held a welcome back celebration Wednesday for its teachers and staff ahead...
Driver accused in Washington County DUII, hit-and-run crash
Deputies in Washington County are investigating a crash on Northwest Purdin Road Tuesday night. They say a person driving under the influence took off from a crash scene, and then crashed again while trying to get away. Deputies arrested the driver. The driver's name was not immediately released. Deputies closed...
