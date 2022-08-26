Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Area EDP Announces its 2022-2023 Officers and Board of Directors
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership (EDP) held its Annual Meeting and Partner Celebration on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Woodlands Resort. At the Annual Meeting, Josh Urban EDP Past Chairman and Chairman of the Nominating Committee, with Memorial Hermann Health System announced the...
hellowoodlands.com
The Ducks are Back for the 15th Annual Duck Race
CONROE, TX – This is the 15th year for the Annual Duck Race benefiting Community Assistance Center (CAC). The event returns to Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with the ducks heading down the lazy river at 10:00 am. Each $5 donation to adopt a duck makes a difference in providing resources and basic needs assistance to struggling individuals and families right here in Montgomery County.
KHOU
Be prepared for any power outage with a generator from Collaborative Services
HOUSTON — When you purchase a generator through Collaborative Services everything you need is included. They provide A to Z service, this means they are able to complete every step of the process. Collaborative Services has a Master Electrician and Plumber on their team, a dedicated permits department, and...
hellowoodlands.com
Township Community Safety Expo Event set for October 15, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township will hold the National Night Out Community Safety Expo on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77381. This free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and is an excellent event for all ages.
See how median home values in The Woodlands changed from 2021-22 through August
See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed from month to month. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 35 homes sold for $1 million or higher in July 2022 as of information provided Aug. 5. In comparison, only two homes under $200,000 were sold in July in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in July were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 66 homes sold in that price range in 77386, higher than the previous month, when 57 homes were sold in that range. A total of 182 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, up from 173 the previous month. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 34 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 25.22% from $450,000 to $563,500.
Tomball shop Resale with a Purpose nears $2M donation goal
After reaching its $2 million goal, Resale with a Purpose set a new goal of giving away $3 million in donations by the end of 2024. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball’s Resale with a Purpose is nearing its goal of donating $2 million to area nonprofits and organizations, a year earlier than it originally pledged. This comes three years after the nonprofit reached its $1 million donation goal a year early in 2019.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Charities to Host INTO THE WOODS Halloween Party October 22
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In its 6th year of helping local charities, The Woodlands Charities will once again host their beloved “INTO THE WOODS” Halloween event benefiting 9 area charities. This year’s charity recipients are Angel Reach, Community Assistance Center, Dancing Thru Life, Keep Us Fed, New Danville, Rotary of The Woodlands, Special Angels of The Woodlands, The Woodlands Family YMCA and Yes to Youth.
KHOU
Mattresses made locally to fit your specific sleep style
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through Labor Day, get up to 35% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1700 in savings.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $54MM of Equipment at Houston Auction
Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,980 equipment items for 675 consignors, generating more than $54 million in gross transaction value, at its fourth Houston auction of the year. “Another strong Houston auction with a ton of customers visiting the site ahead of the event to inspect and compare items prior to bidding online,” Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros., said. “We had a great package of late-model Cat equipment in this auction that attracted a lot of attention and some solid pricing, including a 2019 Caterpillar 349FL hydraulic excavator that sold for $260,000 and a 2021 Cat 950GC wheel loader that sold for $200,000.”
inparkmagazine.com
BASE Xperiential and The Houston Museum of Natural Science unveil the HoloTheater
The Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) and BASE Xperiential announced a major partnership on August 29, 2022 to unveil the HoloTheater and its premiere experience, Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure, debuting in November. “At HMNS, we are all about that awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping moment,” said HMNS president Joel Bartsch. “This...
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
cw39.com
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Click2Houston.com
Rice University ranked among top 10 colleges in America; SEE FULL LIST
HOUSTON – Rice moved up a spot to become the No. 6 Best College in America in the Niche Best Colleges ranking for 2023, the Pittsburgh-based school search website said in a news release on Monday. Rice is also No. 7 in Best Value Colleges (up from No. 10...
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Airbnb adopts ‘anti-party’ technology
HOUSTON – With increasing pressure coming from local municipalities, including outright bans of short-term rental properties, Airbnb is motivated to find a solution to the problem of some of their rental houses being bad neighbors. “It was just nonstop parties. Every weekend there was a party. Fourth of July...
hellowoodlands.com
Boots vs. Badges Softball Game is a Hit for All Ages
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In honor of National Night Out, residents are invited to join The Woodlands Township on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. to cheer on their favorite local public safety personnel in a fun-filled evening for the annual Boots vs. Badges softball game at McCullough Junior High School’s Scotland Yard.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
