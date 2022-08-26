Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
NBC Bay Area
Officials Say Fatal SF Bay Algae Bloom Killing Fish Could Last for Weeks
The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won't end for at least a couple weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon...
NBC Bay Area
12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco
Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
NBC Bay Area
Photos: Environmental Group Reports Large Numbers of Fish Dying Across San Francisco Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the San Francisco Bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course
Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Supes Urge Health Officials to Hasten Dispersal of Narcan
Santa Clara County supervisors urged county health care officials Tuesday to hasten their dispersal of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone via local schools and community organizations because the need is "urgent." In a report to the county Board of Supervisors, officials with the Department of Health Care Services said the...
NBC Bay Area
Whale That Washed Up in Half Moon Bay Was Popular, Had a Name
The humpback whale that washed up in Half Moon Bay last weekend was well known among local whale watchers and even had a name – Fran. Ferd Bergholz, an avid whale watcher who goes on dozens of excursions out of Moss Landing, is deeply saddened not only because Fran was likely killed by a ship strike but because he named her in honor of his late wife.
NBC Bay Area
Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise
Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for. It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to. Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Father Takes Legal Action Against Alum Rock Unified School District Over Mask Mandate
The battle over a mask mandate at Alum Rock Union School District in San Jose is heating up after a father of two students, sent home for refusing to wear masks, is preparing to sue. He said that for the seventh school day in a row, he took his two...
NBC Bay Area
Sunnyvale Man Just Misses $1M Prize on ‘American Ninja Warrior'
A South Bay man came within 20 feet of winning $1 million on "American Ninja Warrior." Josh Levin of Sunnyvale made it to Stage 4 of the finals in Las Vegas, an episode that aired Monday night. Levin is a professional climber and had 30 seconds to climb an 80-foot rope. But at just over 60 feet, he ran out of gas.
NBC Bay Area
Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Join NBC Bay Area at the Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary celebration, Celebrating a decade of moving the East Side San Jose community forward. Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, dinner and an inspiring program. Over 200 attendees will join together from all sectors and Bay Area communities to...
NBC Bay Area
Con Fire Opens New Station in Walnut Creek
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen its Station 4 in Walnut Creek. The station, at 700 Hawthorne Drive, has been closed for nine years, due to recession cutbacks. It will once again serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
NBC Bay Area
Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister Causes Stir Between Police, Zoo
A decision to shoot a mountain lion in Hollister has sparked an online war of words between the city's police department and the Oakland Zoo. The incident started early Friday morning when Hollister police evacuated homes when a mountain lion was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. Fish...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies From Apparent Poisoning at San Mateo Care Facility
One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after an apparent unintentional poisoning at an assisted living facility in San Mateo, police said. The woman who died, along with two other residents, were given a caustic liquid instead of grape juice by mistake, Atria Park of San Mateo said.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court
The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Mayor Responds to Racially Insensitive Remarks Made During City Meeting
An Antioch city council meeting that was set to discuss the appointment of a new city manager and police chief sparked comments that concerned the mayor. Mayor Lamar Thorpe has taken to social media to call out racially insensitive remarks made during the meeting, and the man who made the comments said he stands by them.
NBC Bay Area
Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers
The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
NBC Bay Area
Attacker Smashes Ambulance's Windows in SF, Tries to Run Down Paramedics
Two paramedics in San Francisco were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
NBC Bay Area
Most Lanes Reopened After Tomato Spill on I-80 in Vacaville
A tomato spill that blocked lanes Monday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville has been mopped up and most lanes reopened, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes reopened about 11:30 a.m., and as of 1 p.m., just one remaining lane in the westbound direction was still blocked, the CHP said.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayoral Candidate Back on Ballot After Multiple Mix-Ups
A candidate for Oakland mayor is celebrating a victory in what has become a confusing race to get on the November ballot. Allyssa Victory is back on the campaign trail after she said she was illegally disqualified from the race and removed from the ballot. Multiple mix-ups happened in the...
