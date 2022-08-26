ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

NBC Bay Area

Dangerous Heat Returns to Bay Area This Week Through Labor Day

Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Officials Say Fatal SF Bay Algae Bloom Killing Fish Could Last for Weeks

The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won't end for at least a couple weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

12 Displaced in 3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Francisco

Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in the 700 block of Haight Street at Divisadero in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The structure is a multi-residential building over a commercial space, firefighters said. No one was injured, but 12 people were displaced, firefighters said. Emergency crews ask everyone avoid the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course

Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Whale That Washed Up in Half Moon Bay Was Popular, Had a Name

The humpback whale that washed up in Half Moon Bay last weekend was well known among local whale watchers and even had a name – Fran. Ferd Bergholz, an avid whale watcher who goes on dozens of excursions out of Moss Landing, is deeply saddened not only because Fran was likely killed by a ship strike but because he named her in honor of his late wife.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sunnyvale Man Just Misses $1M Prize on ‘American Ninja Warrior'

A South Bay man came within 20 feet of winning $1 million on "American Ninja Warrior." Josh Levin of Sunnyvale made it to Stage 4 of the finals in Las Vegas, an episode that aired Monday night. Levin is a professional climber and had 30 seconds to climb an 80-foot rope. But at just over 60 feet, he ran out of gas.
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Join NBC Bay Area at the Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary celebration, Celebrating a decade of moving the East Side San Jose community forward. Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, dinner and an inspiring program. Over 200 attendees will join together from all sectors and Bay Area communities to...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Con Fire Opens New Station in Walnut Creek

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen its Station 4 in Walnut Creek. The station, at 700 Hawthorne Drive, has been closed for nine years, due to recession cutbacks. It will once again serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister Causes Stir Between Police, Zoo

A decision to shoot a mountain lion in Hollister has sparked an online war of words between the city's police department and the Oakland Zoo. The incident started early Friday morning when Hollister police evacuated homes when a mountain lion was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. Fish...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies From Apparent Poisoning at San Mateo Care Facility

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after an apparent unintentional poisoning at an assisted living facility in San Mateo, police said. The woman who died, along with two other residents, were given a caustic liquid instead of grape juice by mistake, Atria Park of San Mateo said.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court

The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday. Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Most Lanes Reopened After Tomato Spill on I-80 in Vacaville

A tomato spill that blocked lanes Monday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville has been mopped up and most lanes reopened, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes reopened about 11:30 a.m., and as of 1 p.m., just one remaining lane in the westbound direction was still blocked, the CHP said.
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayoral Candidate Back on Ballot After Multiple Mix-Ups

A candidate for Oakland mayor is celebrating a victory in what has become a confusing race to get on the November ballot. Allyssa Victory is back on the campaign trail after she said she was illegally disqualified from the race and removed from the ballot. Multiple mix-ups happened in the...
OAKLAND, CA

