The humpback whale that washed up in Half Moon Bay last weekend was well known among local whale watchers and even had a name – Fran. Ferd Bergholz, an avid whale watcher who goes on dozens of excursions out of Moss Landing, is deeply saddened not only because Fran was likely killed by a ship strike but because he named her in honor of his late wife.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO