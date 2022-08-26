STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A teen who lost his arm Monday morning on a train in Queens was trying to “subway surf,” according to the New York Post. The 15-year-old boy, who originally was reported as being 11, was with a group of friends on a northbound R train in Jackson Heights when he tried to climb to the top of the train, sources told the outlet.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO