Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Teen supermarket worker survives fiery wreck after a hero pulls him from burning car

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dozens of medical workers lined up in the lobby of Staten Island University Hospital North last week to cheer Anthony Mercado. This celebration of their patient — a Tottenville High School graduate and staff member at La Bella Marketplace — follows his two-month recuperation following injuries from a car wreck. The tragedy happened earlier this summer in Travis.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
The Staten Island Advance

Newborn’s leg possibly found in NYC sewer system, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A newborn baby’s leg apparently was found Wednesday in the New York City sewer system, according to the New York Post. The “possible human remains” were discovered by a city Department of Environmental Protection employee on a sewage conveyer belt in a Bronx facility, the Post reported. The remains reportedly appear to be from the knee down.
The Staten Island Advance

Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
bkreader.com

Brooklyn e-bike fire leaves one person injured at Pink Houses

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell An apparent e-bike fire in a New York City Housing Authority building lobby left a resident injured in Brooklyn on Monday morning. At 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters responded to the incident at Pink Houses, located at 1307 Loring Avenue in East New York. The […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
fox5ny.com

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
PIX11

Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

