Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Diego B. Zabala Jr., a natural athlete who enjoyed watching New York sports and CNBC, cooking and fixing everything for everyone, has died. YESTERDAY’S OBITUARIES. Native...
Teen supermarket worker survives fiery wreck after a hero pulls him from burning car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dozens of medical workers lined up in the lobby of Staten Island University Hospital North last week to cheer Anthony Mercado. This celebration of their patient — a Tottenville High School graduate and staff member at La Bella Marketplace — follows his two-month recuperation following injuries from a car wreck. The tragedy happened earlier this summer in Travis.
NYPD touts gun seizure on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police promoted on social media the recovery of a gun in Tompkinsville. The Public Safety team is credited with recovering the illegal firearm in the vicinity of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard, according to a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. A Boa .25-caliber, black-and-silver...
Teen arrested in attacks on Orthodox men in Brooklyn; hate crimes up in NYC, Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with a pair of attacks on Orthodox men earlier this month in Brooklyn, days after three teens on Staten Island were charged in an alleged anti-Semitic act aboard an MTA bus. The teen in Brooklyn, whose name is being...
Tree limb falls on 7-year-old girl's leg in Brooklyn
A 7-year-old girl was walking down a Brooklyn street with her mother when a tree limb fell on her, fracturing her leg, police said Wednesday.
A Tompkinsville barber shop’s ‘Back to School’ event turns into a big block party
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Acts of kindness — no matter how small — benefit the world in monumental ways. The folks at Against Da Grain Barber Shop where Sean White and Angela Russo sit at the helm will tell you that.
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
New images released after man in wheelchair robbed aboard Staten Island bus; person still sought by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Days after the NYPD released shocking video of a man in a wheelchair being robbed aboard an MTA bus, police on Staten Island are again asking for the public’s assistance in locating the unidentified suspect. New images tweeted by the department’s 120th Precinct on Wednesday...
Newborn’s leg possibly found in NYC sewer system, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A newborn baby’s leg apparently was found Wednesday in the New York City sewer system, according to the New York Post. The “possible human remains” were discovered by a city Department of Environmental Protection employee on a sewage conveyer belt in a Bronx facility, the Post reported. The remains reportedly appear to be from the knee down.
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
Teen lost his arm while ‘subway surfing’ in Queens, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A teen who lost his arm Monday morning on a train in Queens was trying to “subway surf,” according to the New York Post. The 15-year-old boy, who originally was reported as being 11, was with a group of friends on a northbound R train in Jackson Heights when he tried to climb to the top of the train, sources told the outlet.
Police: Trio pulls off 2 armed robberies hours apart on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities allege that three armed men approached two victims and robbed them during separate violent heists hours apart in Port Richmond one day last month. Zai Smith, 24, and his brother, Remy, 22, who both live on Barker Street in West Brighton, and Kelvin Dennis, 22,...
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Mariners Harbor man, 41, convicted of assault in connection to 2018 attack on three Jewish men
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Mariners Harbor man has been convicted of multiple charges and faces prison time stemming from an unprovoked attack against three Jewish men wearing Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn back in 2018. Farrukh Afzal, of Mariners Harbor, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn e-bike fire leaves one person injured at Pink Houses
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell An apparent e-bike fire in a New York City Housing Authority building lobby left a resident injured in Brooklyn on Monday morning. At 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters responded to the incident at Pink Houses, located at 1307 Loring Avenue in East New York. The […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Cops release photo of car in connection with crash on South Shore; senior on bicycle injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a car and the driver for questioning in connection with a crash where a senior riding a bicycle was injured in Annadale. A pedestrian was injured on Aug. 22 around 9:55 a.m. on Annadale Road...
fox5ny.com
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
