Monmouth County, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five children were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
New Jersey officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that had unspecified encounters with visitors at Double Trouble State Park. The state park remained closed to the public for a second day on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. “New...
Even the biggest summer lovers in New Jersey have to realize that the days of crying that it's too early for pumpkin spice are quickly disappearing. You can make an argument up to and including Labor Day that it's too early for pumpkin spice anything but after this weekend, all bets are off.
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

