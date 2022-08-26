Read full article on original website
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five children were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Toddler who died in hot car in New Jersey was 2-year-old girl
Authorities have released more details in the death of a toddler inside a hot car in New Jersey, a tragedy that serves as a stark warning to parents to be mindful of leaving children unattended in vehicles.
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice
Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after. The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey has yet another killer insect on the loose right now
Its name is sphecius speciosus and it comes out a couple of months before Halloween. Maybe for that reason, they've earned the nickname "zombie wasp." People all over parts of New Jersey have taken notice of these things and are wondering what the hell they are and how dangerous they are.
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Rabid Fox Wreaks 'Double Trouble' At NJ State Park
New Jersey officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that had unspecified encounters with visitors at Double Trouble State Park. The state park remained closed to the public for a second day on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. “New...
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
Pumpkin Spice Season In New Jersey Has Gone Over The Top
Even the biggest summer lovers in New Jersey have to realize that the days of crying that it's too early for pumpkin spice are quickly disappearing. You can make an argument up to and including Labor Day that it's too early for pumpkin spice anything but after this weekend, all bets are off.
