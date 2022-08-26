ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Jury deliberating in murder trial of ODU student

By Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edNM8_0hX7GBKO00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 12 jurors are deliberating whether Javon Doyle, one of the four men accused of killing Chris Cumming, is guilty or not guilty.

Cumming was shot and killed in his Norfolk home in 2011. His roommate, Jake Carey, was shot four times but survived.

Doyle took the stand to defend himself. He maintained he was not in Norfolk that night. He said he wanted to testify to, “tell my truth.”

Doyle said he knew Kwaume Edwards, Ahmad Watson and Rashad Dooley — the three other men accused of killing Cummings — but he “didn’t do anything and wasn’t there.”

He said he might’ve been at a store that night, but it’s hard to remember. He said it’s also hard to get footage from the store a decade later.

Doyle said if he had any information about who killed Cumming he “would have gave them the truth.”

The defense rested their case after Doyle’s testimony.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Cynthia Collard, said in closing arguments that the motive was weed — Cummings was selling — and money.

She said there was a problem and Cummings fought back.

The medical examiner testified about the bruising on his hand and a shoe print on his body that is consistent with blunt force trauma. She said this illustrates Cummings’ fight.

Collard said the evidence points to Doyle being in Norfolk, but Doyle said on the stand he hasn’t visited the city.

She also said, “everyone else is equally guilty,” as Doyle isn’t accused of pulling the trigger.

Collard simply asked the juror to use their common sense.

Doyle’s attorney, Emily Munn, said Doyle didn’t do anything more than just being friends with the other three men involved in the case. She said, “sounds like the Commonwealth doesn’t know if he was there.”

She said the jury has to rely on a story from a murderer, Kevin Ashby, who has previously gotten his sentence reduced for cooperating with detectives.

She said, “bring me someone else but a federal inmate.”

After deliberating for a few hours, the jurors had a question. They wanted the transcripts from Ashby and the eyewitness, who identified Doyle in a line-up testimony.

At 5 p.m. the jury wrote in a note that they weren’t unanimous but not necessarily hung. The judge sent them home for the weekend.

Deliberations begin again on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion

RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Odu#Jury Trial#Violent Crime#Commonwealth
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools

Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News. Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk

Police say the incident is being investigated as an undetermined death case. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CFzB4q. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial

Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/mistrial-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-odu-student/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in Hertford County

Morning Announcements: Bearfield Primary School in …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found …. Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy