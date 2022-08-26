ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

northroyaltonathletics.com

Lady Bears Golf beat Olmsted Falls and loses to Massillon by one in a Tuesday Tri-match

The Lady Bears Golf team (188) won over Olmsted Falls (216) and lost by one stroke to Massillon (187) on Tuesday night at Briarwood Golf Course. The Lady Bears were paced by Senior Makena Shroka (42) who tied her PR. Shroka notched 2 birdies and 2 pars while collecting a season low 14 putts. That effort earned her the Low Putt Pendant and was the lowest recorded by a Lady Bear this season. Senior Criss Ann Valenti (46) picked up 3 more pars and padded her team lead to 36. Senior Liz White (50) notched 2 pars while fellow senior Syd Frydryk (50) picked up a birdie and a par. Junior Malia Weatherbie (51, 2 pars) and Freshmen Ava Grugle (54, 2 pars) rounded out the scoring.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Top 50% for Boys Golf

On August 29th the Boys Varsity Golf Team had the challenge and privilege of playing Congress Lake Club in Hartville. In addition to the usual challenges of any Donald Ross design, the Bears also had to contend with weather delays mid round and the challenge of competing against multiple schools from last year’s top 10 at the State Tournament.
HARTVILLE, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls JV Gold Golf

The Lady Bears JV Gold Team traveled to Grantwood Golf Course Tuesday afternoon to take on the Solon Lady Comets. The girls came away with a very impressive 195 to 233 victory. Leading the way for the Lady Bears was Mia Whitt with a PR of 43. Sam Macek pitched...
SOLON, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys 7th Grade Football beats S.E. Memorial Junior 14 – 0. Sitting at 2-0

Congratulations to the 7th grade football team on their 14 to 0 victory over Euclid. Defense! Defense! Defense! was the theme of the game as the South Euclid/Lyndhurst S.E. Memorial JR. High team struggled to move the ball all game. The scoring started on a 3rd down play when S.E Memorial QB pitched the ball on an option play and the running back could not handle the den of Bears collapsing on the play. As ball hit the ground on a fumble, the Bears Robert Edmintson recovered the fumble and had a 15-yard scoop and score! Quarterback Dan Piper then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.
EUCLID, OH

