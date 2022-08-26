Congratulations to the 7th grade football team on their 14 to 0 victory over Euclid. Defense! Defense! Defense! was the theme of the game as the South Euclid/Lyndhurst S.E. Memorial JR. High team struggled to move the ball all game. The scoring started on a 3rd down play when S.E Memorial QB pitched the ball on an option play and the running back could not handle the den of Bears collapsing on the play. As ball hit the ground on a fumble, the Bears Robert Edmintson recovered the fumble and had a 15-yard scoop and score! Quarterback Dan Piper then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.

