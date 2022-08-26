Turner silent, for now, in reaction to search warrant affidavit for FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

DAYTON — Dayton Congressman Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, was not available for an interview with News Center 7 on Friday, the day a federal judge released the heavily redacted search warrant affidavit that led to the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate this month.

>> Trump mixed top secret documents in with magazines, FBI says

On Aug. 17, Turner told News Center 7, “A raid is the most intrusive, invasive action that the FBI, the Department of Justice could take. They had many other options they could take before they got to that point.”

Turner said he wanted to see that affidavit that led to the Aug. 8 search.

When his office told News Center 7′s John Bedell the congressman would not be available Friday, Turner’s office was asked for a statement on what had been released.

A spokesperson for Turner said the congressman had no comment right now, but should have an update “Sunday or early next week.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, also was not available for comment, but sent a statement:

“Our law enforcement agencies should be able to pursue their work without political pressure. Obtaining a search warrant from a judge requires law enforcement to present convincing evidence. I trust that FBI Director Chris Wray – who was nominated by President Trump – and Attorney General Merrick Garland – the man who prosecuted Oklahoma City bombing — are following the law. No one is exempt from America’s laws, no matter how rich and powerful.”

©2022 Cox Media Group