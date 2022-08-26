ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws. Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and...
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
Bowie Culinary Students’ Recipe Makes Its Way into the Cafeteria

Ask and it shall be given. The saying is true for Amber Craven’s culinary arts class at Bowie High School. You might remember them from May when the class hosted a taste testing for Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos and food and nutrition services director David Lewis. Now,...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
Iowa Park museum asks for donations to expand upon city’s history

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand. The Iowa Park History Museum features items from city’s past, such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist Jack Stevens. “It’s a little piece...
Rotary Club of Graham to host 5th annual Duck Derby

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rotary Club of Graham is hosting the 5th annual Duck Derby on Sept. 17. All of the action will be at Fireman’s Park from 4-8 p.m. where live music, inflatables and the duck race will happen. Anyone wanting to participate can pay a minimum...
City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, and the trash schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Sept. 6. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Sept. 7. There...
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot. After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise. “His kidneys...
Rain Chances Continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing

We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
