Mama's Got Jokes! Chrissy Teigen Shares The Unique Way She Plans To Name Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen is back at it with her signature sense of humor, joking about using her changing body as a source of inspiration when it comes to naming her and husband John Legend 's baby.

Earlier this week, the model, who is currently expecting their fourth child, took to social media to reveal the unconventional method she said she plans on using to select a name for her latest addition.

“Will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at,” the Lip Sync Battle star , who is already a mom to Luna , 6, and Miles , 4, posted alongside several mirror selfies. “Looking like a g, maybe h,” she quipped.

Prior to cracking jokes about her latest addition, using an ultrasound image as a reaction meme and making jokes about her experiences with pregnancy, the Sports Illustrated model first revealed she had a little one on the way in early August. She shared a heartfelt post detailing her struggles with IVF and learning she was expecting after suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with her son Jack in 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen shared alongside several selfies showing off her baby bump . “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

The star also spoke candidly surrounding her anxieties about publicly sharing her pregnancy considering the complications she had faced in the past.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she revealed. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing ,” she continued, adding that it had been “very hard” to stay tight-lipped about her exciting news.