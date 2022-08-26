ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

northroyaltonathletics.com

Lady Bears Golf beat Olmsted Falls and loses to Massillon by one in a Tuesday Tri-match

The Lady Bears Golf team (188) won over Olmsted Falls (216) and lost by one stroke to Massillon (187) on Tuesday night at Briarwood Golf Course. The Lady Bears were paced by Senior Makena Shroka (42) who tied her PR. Shroka notched 2 birdies and 2 pars while collecting a season low 14 putts. That effort earned her the Low Putt Pendant and was the lowest recorded by a Lady Bear this season. Senior Criss Ann Valenti (46) picked up 3 more pars and padded her team lead to 36. Senior Liz White (50) notched 2 pars while fellow senior Syd Frydryk (50) picked up a birdie and a par. Junior Malia Weatherbie (51, 2 pars) and Freshmen Ava Grugle (54, 2 pars) rounded out the scoring.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys 7th Grade Football beats S.E. Memorial Junior 14 – 0. Sitting at 2-0

Congratulations to the 7th grade football team on their 14 to 0 victory over Euclid. Defense! Defense! Defense! was the theme of the game as the South Euclid/Lyndhurst S.E. Memorial JR. High team struggled to move the ball all game. The scoring started on a 3rd down play when S.E Memorial QB pitched the ball on an option play and the running back could not handle the den of Bears collapsing on the play. As ball hit the ground on a fumble, the Bears Robert Edmintson recovered the fumble and had a 15-yard scoop and score! Quarterback Dan Piper then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.
EUCLID, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...

