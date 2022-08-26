Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroCleveland, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com
Lady Bears Golf beat Olmsted Falls and loses to Massillon by one in a Tuesday Tri-match
The Lady Bears Golf team (188) won over Olmsted Falls (216) and lost by one stroke to Massillon (187) on Tuesday night at Briarwood Golf Course. The Lady Bears were paced by Senior Makena Shroka (42) who tied her PR. Shroka notched 2 birdies and 2 pars while collecting a season low 14 putts. That effort earned her the Low Putt Pendant and was the lowest recorded by a Lady Bear this season. Senior Criss Ann Valenti (46) picked up 3 more pars and padded her team lead to 36. Senior Liz White (50) notched 2 pars while fellow senior Syd Frydryk (50) picked up a birdie and a par. Junior Malia Weatherbie (51, 2 pars) and Freshmen Ava Grugle (54, 2 pars) rounded out the scoring.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys 7th Grade Football beats S.E. Memorial Junior 14 – 0. Sitting at 2-0
Congratulations to the 7th grade football team on their 14 to 0 victory over Euclid. Defense! Defense! Defense! was the theme of the game as the South Euclid/Lyndhurst S.E. Memorial JR. High team struggled to move the ball all game. The scoring started on a 3rd down play when S.E Memorial QB pitched the ball on an option play and the running back could not handle the den of Bears collapsing on the play. As ball hit the ground on a fumble, the Bears Robert Edmintson recovered the fumble and had a 15-yard scoop and score! Quarterback Dan Piper then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
Vendor event brings out small businesses in Youngstown
There was everything from art to clothing to food.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Cleveland Police locate missing 16-year-old
Cleveland Police were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
