Cookeville, TN

Olive Garden pays for honeymoon for couple who took engagement photos outside restaurant

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how their viral engagement photos in front of an Olive Garden in Cookeville, Tennessee resulted in the food chain sending them on an all-expenses paid trip to Italy after the wedding.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

