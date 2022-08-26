Olive Garden pays for honeymoon for couple who took engagement photos outside restaurant
Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how their viral engagement photos in front of an Olive Garden in Cookeville, Tennessee resulted in the food chain sending them on an all-expenses paid trip to Italy after the wedding.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 2