KELOLAND TV
Many are still well below average when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The forecast as we go into the Labor Day weekend is for mostly dry skies and warm temperatures. So, those that have been looking for rain will have to wait until sometime next month. A cold front brought severe weather to our east yesterday...
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor Campus announces expansion as they celebrate 25 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– An outdoor staple in Sioux Falls celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exciting announcement. After 25 years of providing outdoor activities and learning experiences to its visitors, the Outdoor Campus is expanding its facility, creating even more ways to get people connected with nature and the outdoors.
KELOLAND TV
Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
KELOLAND TV
Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit
Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man sets record for riding hollowed-out pumpkin downriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver. Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.
KELOLAND TV
More drop-off opportunities during pet food drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (S.D.) — It’s almost time for the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The nonprofit uses nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food each month. “So we’re trying to get stocked up for the...
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
KELOLAND TV
Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
dakotanewsnow.com
List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, offering $3 tickets to the movies. • Dakota Cinema * Due to ongoing renovation projects, the following items can be ordered to-go for $3: large popcorn, large soda, Dip N’Dots, and Candy. Mitchell.
KELOLAND TV
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Carla White
Growing up, you probably had some idea about what you wanted to do with your life. But chances are that your dream of being whatever it was didn’t work out. Yet, sometimes that’s for the better. As it was for today’s Across the Table Guest. Carla White’s dream was to be an attorney. Fast forward to today, and the App Developer, Podcaster, Author and Speaker is definitely okay with her journey and how everything worked out.
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Avenue’s added lane, fewer trees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer. The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
KELOLAND TV
O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
KELOLAND TV
Scheels gives back to local teacher through classroom supplies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Setting up a classroom is expensive, a cost that many teachers pay out of their own pocket. Scheels of Sioux Falls put out a Facebook post earlier this month asking the community to tell them about a local teacher they appreciate. The post received dozens of comments and the business selected a teacher to surprise.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 29
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
