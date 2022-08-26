ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Many are still well below average when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The forecast as we go into the Labor Day weekend is for mostly dry skies and warm temperatures. So, those that have been looking for rain will have to wait until sometime next month. A cold front brought severe weather to our east yesterday...
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor Campus announces expansion as they celebrate 25 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– An outdoor staple in Sioux Falls celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exciting announcement. After 25 years of providing outdoor activities and learning experiences to its visitors, the Outdoor Campus is expanding its facility, creating even more ways to get people connected with nature and the outdoors.
KELOLAND TV

Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
KELOLAND TV

Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
B102.7

I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man sets record for riding hollowed-out pumpkin downriver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver. Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.
KELOLAND TV

More drop-off opportunities during pet food drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (S.D.) — It’s almost time for the KELOLAND Pet Food Drive. Your donations will help feed the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The nonprofit uses nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food each month. “So we’re trying to get stocked up for the...
KELOLAND TV

Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
Astronomy
Science
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Carla White

Growing up, you probably had some idea about what you wanted to do with your life. But chances are that your dream of being whatever it was didn’t work out. Yet, sometimes that’s for the better. As it was for today’s Across the Table Guest. Carla White’s dream was to be an attorney. Fast forward to today, and the App Developer, Podcaster, Author and Speaker is definitely okay with her journey and how everything worked out.
KELOLAND TV

Cliff Avenue’s added lane, fewer trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer. The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
KELOLAND TV

O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
KELOLAND TV

Scheels gives back to local teacher through classroom supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Setting up a classroom is expensive, a cost that many teachers pay out of their own pocket. Scheels of Sioux Falls put out a Facebook post earlier this month asking the community to tell them about a local teacher they appreciate. The post received dozens of comments and the business selected a teacher to surprise.
KELOLAND TV

Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV

Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
