WISN
'Summer Community Jam' returns for first time since 2019
MILWAUKEE — The Summer Community Jam returned to Westlawn Gardens Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of the community event in 2020 and 2021. Residents were invited to tour the community gardens, and Heritage Green Park and enjoy food, activities and more than...
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
WISN
Funeral Mass for former Milwaukee archbishop draws supporters, protesters
MILWAUKEE — The funeral Mass for former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland drew crowds in support and protest Tuesday at Milwaukee's St. John the Evangelist Cathedral. Weakland resigned in 2002 amid the church abuse scandal and died last week at the age of 95. The funeral started at 4:30 p.m....
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th and Meinecke.
WISN
Two men rescued from fishing boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department rescued two men in a fishing boat from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. The boat they were in was stranded about six miles offshore, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said the wind was at 11 knots...
WISN
Wisconsin lawmakers address national American Legion convention in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The American Legion is hosting its national convention this week at The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, the group heard from a number of lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Gwen Moore and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. "I can assure you, we are not...
WISN
More than 600 people in Milwaukee County died last year from overdoses
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 200 people died so far this year from confirmed overdoses. More than 600 died in the past year. The issue is plaguing the country and every zip code in Milwaukee County. Aug. 31 marks International...
WISN
Man killed in double shooting
MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
WISN
Man killed in parking space dispute
MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
WISN
I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WISN
Thousands of students move in at UWM this week
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of students and their families kicked off move-in week at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee on Monday. Those students come from 31 states and 46 countries. The residence halls are completely full this semester. WISN 12 News spoke to students who said they couldn't wait to...
WISN
Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
WISN
Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
WISN
Police release suspect vehicle description in accused killer manhunt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released a description of a truck a man a wanted homicide suspect may be driving. Ernest Terrell Blakney is wanted in a homicide that took place early Thursday at 3773 N. 83rd St. Firefighters found the woman, identified by family and friends as Nikia Rogers, 36, dead in a burning home with fatal gunshot wounds.
WISN
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
WISN
Two-car crash sends five to hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers on scene told 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. We've reached out for more information on their...
WISN
Update: Missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a critically missing Milwaukee man has been found safe. Robert Jefferson was reported missing overnight Wednesday but police say he has been located.
WISN
Polonez Restaurant to close in September
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Polonez Restaurant in St. Francis is closing Sept. 25. The Polish restaurant first opened in Milwaukee, near the St. Josaphat Basilica, in 1983. It then moved to its current location on Packard Avenue in St. Francis. According to a Facebook post, starting Sept. 1, the restaurant...
WISN
Police dashcam video shows chase, PIT maneuver, arrest after home invasion
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — WISN 12 News has obtained dashcam video from a Glendale police cruiser showing it chasing a car as it careened through a park. Investigators said the vehicle is part of a home invasion investigation in Milwaukee. Glendale police said they spotted a stolen car Monday...
