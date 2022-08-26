MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th and Meinecke.

