Milwaukee County, WI

WISN

'Summer Community Jam' returns for first time since 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Summer Community Jam returned to Westlawn Gardens Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of the community event in 2020 and 2021. Residents were invited to tour the community gardens, and Heritage Green Park and enjoy food, activities and more than...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Oak Creek, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th and Meinecke.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two men rescued from fishing boat on Lake Michigan

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department rescued two men in a fishing boat from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. The boat they were in was stranded about six miles offshore, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said the wind was at 11 knots...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Thousands of students move in at UWM this week

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of students and their families kicked off move-in week at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee on Monday. Those students come from 31 states and 46 countries. The residence halls are completely full this semester. WISN 12 News spoke to students who said they couldn't wait to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
DELAFIELD, WI
WISN

Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

Police release suspect vehicle description in accused killer manhunt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released a description of a truck a man a wanted homicide suspect may be driving. Ernest Terrell Blakney is wanted in a homicide that took place early Thursday at 3773 N. 83rd St. Firefighters found the woman, identified by family and friends as Nikia Rogers, 36, dead in a burning home with fatal gunshot wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two-car crash sends five to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers on scene told 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. We've reached out for more information on their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Update: Missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a critically missing Milwaukee man has been found safe. Robert Jefferson was reported missing overnight Wednesday but police say he has been located.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Polonez Restaurant to close in September

SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Polonez Restaurant in St. Francis is closing Sept. 25. The Polish restaurant first opened in Milwaukee, near the St. Josaphat Basilica, in 1983. It then moved to its current location on Packard Avenue in St. Francis. According to a Facebook post, starting Sept. 1, the restaurant...
SAINT FRANCIS, WI

