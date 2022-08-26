Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Tropical-like environment remains in place with daily rain chances through next week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, cloudy skies with a few lingering showers along a dissipating front south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Grab an umbrella or rain gear for the morning commute as models are in agreement on an gradual increase in shower and thunderstorm activity by daybreak. There will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the afternoon with highs on managing to rebound into the mid 80s. The tropical-like air mass in place will allow for a pop up shower or storm at any given time during the day that could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Another nearby shortwave could initiate more storms late tomorrow night for areas mainly west of I-44.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: Showers/ Storms Likely this Afternoon | 8/29AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Monday morning, we’re seeing scattered cloud cover with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few showers/storms have fired up overnight but have weakened in intensity significantly over the past few hours. Today will be muggy as feels like temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s and low 100s. Air temperatures, however, will remain in the mid 90s for most locations. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms remain a possibility over the next few days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, a nearly stationary frontal boundary will allow isolated-to-widely scattered showers and storms to be possible. A brief strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out before midnight. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
kswo.com
Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as crews make repairs to a water main. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street and 11th Street, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to only one lane, which may impact traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
kswo.com
Goodyear off-ramp remains partially closed due to Lee rehabilitation project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, Lawton City officials announced the continued closure of the off-ramp to Goodyear Boulevard, at Lee Boulevard, will continue to remain closed. The ramp will remain partially closed for asphalt paving as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project of Lee Boulevard from 67th to 97th...
kswo.com
Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans. Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6...
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover. According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus. Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft....
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
kswo.com
LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night. Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital. The crash happened a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
kswo.com
Park Jones Realty Report 8/30/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are teaming up to give potential home buyers a closer look at the housing market as a whole here in Lawton. The current number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors are 284. And on average,...
kswo.com
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
Plumber arrested after shots fired in Water Hole parking lot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls plumber is behind bars after allegedly entering and burglarizing a home and then went to a local bar where he fired a rifle inside of his work vehicle. Jacob Aaron Livingston was arrested on August 28, 2022, at The Water Hole. According to the arrest affidavit, Livingston first […]
kswo.com
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
kswo.com
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot
A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
Comments / 0