Major League Baseball rosters expand Thursday by two players as September begins, and the Detroit Tigers will add a pair of young position players for the final month of the season: first baseman Spencer Torkelson and infielder Ryan Kreidler. Torkelson, who turned 23 last week, and Kreidler, 24, are scheduled to arrive at Comerica Park on Thursday morning. They will be available off the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners and start Friday's series...

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO