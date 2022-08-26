ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

As rosters expand, Detroit Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson, Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A

Major League Baseball rosters expand Thursday by two players as September begins, and the Detroit Tigers will add a pair of young position players for the final month of the season: first baseman Spencer Torkelson and infielder Ryan Kreidler. Torkelson, who turned 23 last week, and Kreidler, 24, are scheduled to arrive at Comerica Park on Thursday morning. They will be available off the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners and start Friday's series...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning falls apart in third inning of 9-3 loss to Mariners

The Detroit Tigers expected a pitching duel in Tuesday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Instead, the result was lopsided. Right-hander Matt Manning, dominant in his past five starts, allowed seven runs and couldn't escape the third inning in the Tigers' 9-3 loss. Right-hander George Kirby, meanwhile, fired five scoreless innings for the Mariners.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign former All-Star Jesus Aguilar to minors contract

The Orioles have signed first baseman Jesus Aguilar to a minor league contract, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko reports. Aguilar, who was released by the Marlins after being designated for assignment, has been added to Baltimore’s taxi squad for the time being. With rosters set to expand from 26 to 28 players tomorrow, he could potentially be selected to the Major League roster in short order.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mets rookie 3B Brett Baty set for thumb surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Baty has a torn ligament in his right thumb that requires surgery and will likely sideline the New York Mets' rookie third baseman for the rest of the regular season. Baty was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a move announced about...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sent to Tigers' bench on Tuesday night

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Haase will take a break after Tucker Barnhart was picked as Tuesday's catcher for Matt Manning. Per Baseball Savant on 169 batted balls this season, Haase has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI

