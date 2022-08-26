Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Knights Add to Impressive Start Topping Mustangs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The two teams would split the opening two sets as neither was able to build much of a big lead, the last two sets would be different though as the Knights take control on their way to a victory in four over the Mustangs. For more...
kgns.tv
Toros Claim Bragging Rights Topping the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s all Cigarroa on Tuesday night as the Toros claim the bragging rights for the southside of the city after sweeping away the United South Panthers. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Tigers Ground the Hawks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a close opening set, the Martin Tigers were able to take control of their match up against the Zapata Hawks, downing their foes from the south 3-0. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Bobcats Hold Decal Day with Parents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a morning for the football players and their parents to come together and get their kids ready for the opening game by applying the Washington Middle School logo to their helmets. For more headlines. click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City has been known to be a port-of-entry town where hundreds of trucks and trailers pass by on a daily basis; however, city officials are looking to change that. The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex that is...
kgns.tv
Partly sunny
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it will be a humid day with a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny with a high of 94, the rain will be isolated to scattered some places will remain dry. Rain chance will continue even for the holiday weekend were chance increase. It’s going...
kgns.tv
Rain chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday morning don’t forget your umbrellas because rain chances are possible today and for the remainder of the week. A high of 97 but due to warm temperatures and high dewpoints its going to feel like 106. These showers are going to be scattered...
kgns.tv
Martin High School celebrates Arturo Campos ahead of Artemis One launch
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one small step for a mannequin, and one giant leap for Laredo. While Monday’s launch of the Artemis One was postponed, Arturo Campos’ Alma Mater celebrated this astronomical event. Artemis One was grounded for a couple of more days, but that didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
kgns.tv
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
kgns.tv
Laredo resident wins $3 million dollars off scratch-off ticket
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A lucky Laredoan is waking up a millionaire after winning a scratch-off ticket. They Gateway City resident bought a Texas Lottery scratch ticket at the Yumm gas station at 1200 East Del Mar Blvd. The winner decided to claim his prize anonymously. This was the third...
kgns.tv
LISD parents return to class for in-person trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a few weeks since kids went back to school but now it’s the parents’ turn to return to the classrooms. The Laredo Independent School District is providing parents with an opportunity to help their children succeed in the classrooms. The start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Binational Park Project needs money from Washington
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz has been promoting the local binational park project in his travels. He recently traveled to Mexico City, as well as San Antonio, along with ambassadors from Mexico. Saenz said the support they have gotten is greatly appreciated, but what the project really needs...
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is still fairly fresh but there continue to be invisible enemies lingering in the air that could deter students and teachers from being in the classrooms. It’s a triple threat coming to schools. While we continue to deal with...
kgns.tv
Clear the Shelters day deemed a success
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend the Laredo Animal Care Services held its annual Clear the Shelters Day. Clear the Shelters is a National campaign that aims to encourage animal lovers to adopt at their local shelters. The Laredo Animal Care Services says 12 dogs and 21 cats were adopted...
kgns.tv
LISD Board of Trustees to hold special meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo I.S.D. Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board will discuss finalizing a formative evaluation of the superintendent. Also on the agenda is the naming of a room within the Nixon Band Hall for the district’s former fine arts...
kgns.tv
UISD offering free COVID vaccines
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) continues to offer free COVID vaccines to the community. The district will have all phases of the vaccine including boosters at two campuses on Wednesday, August 31. Those interested can visit Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue or...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo conducts annual chlorine conversion treatment
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents might start to notice an unusual smell coming from the water. This weekend the City of Laredo started a free chlorine water conversion that will disinfect the water in town; it’s part of their updated nitrification plan. Many people took to social media...
kgns.tv
Laredo’s Jovita Idar to be featured on the quarter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United States Mint has announced the designs for the second year of the American Women Quarter Program and one of those women is none other than Laredo-born Jovita Idár. Born in 1885, Jovita was a teacher, journalist, and political activist. Laredo recently named a...
kgns.tv
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you live in Laredo, on most days we have dry days, and every now and then we’ll get some rain. For some the rain can be a blessing but for others it can be a nightmare. With more rainy days expected in our forecast,...
