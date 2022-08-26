ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

DA Bragg and bail reform continue to menace to law-abiding NYers

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pGJy_0hX7FTw100

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s soft-on-crime approach has claimed another victim: a 15-year-old Bronx girl who was sexually assaulted on Wednesday allegedly by a brute set free when Bragg’s office downgraded his robbery charges in May.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WckMQ_0hX7FTw100 DeSantis did what Hochul won’t — boot a DA who won’t do their job

Luckily for the teen, a heroic Good Samaritan intervened.

At the time of Wednesday’s attempted rape, Anthony Ibanez was out on no-bail in a case where he allegedly robbed a Manhattan deli with a Taser-wielding confederate. Cops had charged him with robbery in the first degree with use of a dangerous instrument, a bail-eligible offense, but Bragg’s prosecutors reduced it to non-bail-eligible petit larceny , second degree menacing and other low-level raps.

Last month, Ibanez was arrested for shoplifting at a 7-Eleven in Lower Manhattan but despite allegedly possessing a hammer and a knife at the time, cops released him with a desk appearance ticket. An arrest warrant was issued after he missed an Aug. 4 court date.

New data released by the NYPD showed that suspects arrested last year for shoplifting went on to commit more serious crimes — with 21.6% charged with felonies less than two months later.

The NYPD’s figures show rates of recidivism as high as three times what they were in 2017 — before the no-bail law kicked in.

“Anecdotes” and “cherry-picked data,” cry Gov. Kathy Hochul & Co. Tell that to the victims.

Heck, Hochul even faults prosecutors and judges for not jailing perps who could qualify for bail, even as she refuses to remove Bragg for his stated policy of doing just that.

At best, the gov feels unable to stand up to fellow Democrats who put criminals ahead of victims. That alone is ample reason to vote her out of office come November.

Comments / 23

I Care - Do You?
5d ago

Bragg ran on a promise that he was going to go after Trump and bring him down for all the illegal things he has done in NYC - but instead he stops pursuing the charges any further and pretty much runs right away. Now that Weisselberg is talking he'll be forced to do something we hope. As far as bail reform - if u want it fair and not based on your wealth (or lack of) - how's this for a no brainer: No bail - stay IN jail until trial for ANYONE charged with any kind of violent crime, with any kind of weapon - no matter what. And no - bail - stay OUT of jail until trial for every other kind of crime!

Reply(1)
5
John Victor
5d ago

It’s a shame that this man can directly negatively effect, peoples lives and not be held to task.

Reply
8
Pocket of Resistance
5d ago

How this person got elected is beyond comprehension 🙄

Reply(4)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Woman Kicked Unconscious, Robbed in Unprovoked NYC Hotel Attack: NYPD

Cops are looking for a stranger they say randomly attacked a 42-year-old woman in a Brooklyn hotel over the weekend, kicking her until she lost consciousness and stealing her bag with a Michael Kors watch inside before he ran off, officials say. The woman was attacked shortly before noon at...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bail Reform#Violent Crime#Taser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
BRONX, NY
boropark24.com

Multiple Arrests in Boro Park Overnight

While Boro Park residents slept soundly in their homes, the wee hours of Sunday morning were a flurry of activity for criminals, law enforcement, and Boro Park Shomrim. The hours of 3:00-5:00 saw five arrests by NYPD for a variety of crimes. Two suspects were spotted spraying graffiti on city...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy