ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miss England contestant becomes first in 94 years to compete without makeup

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VT5Ix_0hX7FS3I00

A politics student has made history as the first Miss England contestant to go makeup-free in the pageant’s 94 years.

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old from London, said she decided to appear barefaced in a bid to promote inner beauty and challenge the beauty ideals perpetuated on social media.

“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” she told The Independent of her decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcHoe_0hX7FS3I00
Raouf said she made the decision to promote inner beauty.
@melisaraouf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HXbM_0hX7FS3I00
Raouf said she believes many young girls are pressured into wearing makeup.
@missenglandofficial

“If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique.

“I think people should love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, as we know real beauty lies within simplicity.”

“I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete with no makeup,” she said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vurh9_0hX7FS3I00 Miss Universe pageant makes ‘inclusive’ change, allows wives, mothers to compete

“I still feel confident in myself, with makeup I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is.”

While organizers of the Miss England event previously introduced a ”Bare Face” round of the competition in 2019 — which, organizer Angie Beasley said encourages women “to show us who they really are without the need to hide behind makeup and filters on social media” — this is the first time a contestant has chosen to forgo it completely.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a contestant completely makeup free competing in a semi final and she said she felt empowered against all the other contestants,” Beasley said.

“I’m all for makeup to enhance your natural beauty but there’s no need for youngsters to wear it so thick that it looks like a mask.

“I wish Melisa the best of lucky in Miss England 2022.”

Raouf said she’d been inundated with messages from other young women “telling me how I’ve made them feel more confident in themselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZSoX_0hX7FS3I00
Raouf said she’s received positive messages since the competition.
@melisaraouf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWRWQ_0hX7FS3I00
Miss England introduced a “Bare Face” round in 2019.
@missenglandofficial

“With mental health being such a big topic, I want to make all girls feel good. I just want to remove all the beauty standards,” she added.

“I feel like all girls are beautiful in their own way. I feel like I’ve done it for all girls.”

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
The Independent

Adam Pearson gives ‘sarcastic’ apology to Celebrity MasterChef viewers

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson gave a “sarcastic” apology after he was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, 30 August.Pearson, a disability advocate who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I at five years old, posted a video where he apologised to fans after the chicken in his jambalaya failed to impress judges.“I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know,” he said.The 37-year-old later tweeted to clarify that he was being sarcastic.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’The Rings of Power: Stars arrive for London premiere of new Lord Of The Rings seriesJoe Rogan calls Jen Psaki a ‘propagandist’ in review of White House press secretaries
TV SHOWS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy