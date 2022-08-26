Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Police dashcam video shows chase, PIT maneuver, arrest after home invasion
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — WISN 12 News has obtained dashcam video from a Glendale police cruiser showing it chasing a car as it careened through a park. Investigators said the vehicle is part of a home invasion investigation in Milwaukee. Glendale police said they spotted a stolen car Monday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man speeding away from police crashed through two backyards near 55th and Chambers before the chase finally came to an end near Teutonia and Center. Police said they had to use stop sticks to get the driver, a Milwaukee man, 27, to stop. The chase began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
WISN
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police noticed an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in July, so they showed the data in their public monthly update, asking people to keep an eye out. On Friday, Aug. 26, a neighbor answered that call. It was early Friday morning when a New...
WISN
Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting near 44th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Tuesday night, Aug. 30. Milwaukee police say it happened near 44th and Glendale around 6:09 p.m. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at an area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
International Business Times
Police Seek Help To Find Suspect Who Killed Girlfriend, Tried To Burn Her Body
Wisconsin police are looking for a homicide suspect wanted for fatally shooting his girlfriend and trying to burn her body. Officials released a photo Tuesday to track down the accused, Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, for murdering his partner, Nikia T. Rogers, on Aug. 25 at his house in Nash Park, Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal shooting; man accused had 'little argument' with victim
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 32-year-old Fond du Lac man faces multiple charges associated with a homicide in downtown Fond du Lac on Aug. 20. The accused is Timothy Brown – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial: Grede Park finalists
The Waukesha community got a closer look at proposals for a Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial Wednesday night. The parade commission will ultimately pick one design for Grede Park and one for Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
Comments / 0