Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man speeding away from police crashed through two backyards near 55th and Chambers before the chase finally came to an end near Teutonia and Center. Police said they had to use stop sticks to get the driver, a Milwaukee man, 27, to stop. The chase began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing teen found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
WISN

Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
WISN

Car crash leads to shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and shooting Sunday night near Teutonia and Keefe avenues. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument following a two-car crash. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown suspect(s)....
CBS 58

1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting near 44th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Tuesday night, Aug. 30. Milwaukee police say it happened near 44th and Glendale around 6:09 p.m. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at an area...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
